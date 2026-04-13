YouTuber Davidsbeenhere calls Nevis ‘one of most beautiful, fascinating’ Caribbean islands

St. Kitts and Nevis: Florida based food influencer David Hoffman, popularly known as Davidsbeenhere, with over 1 million subscribers on Youtube, recently visited Nevis. He was taken on a food tour by local Culinary Ambassador to Nevis Kashma Evelyn Nisbett aka FoodForKash.

During his stay, they visited spots like Sunshine’s to try the famous killer bee, Carbo’s for goat water, Esmie’s for Johnny cake and saltfish, Rosie’s Patties, Whyte Castle for roadside BBQ, Big 6 Flavours for Turtle Soup and even the popular “Formula” by Taj Taylor.

While sharing a video on his official Youtube account, David called the island as one of the most ‘beautiful and fascinating’ in the Caribbean. In the Nevis food tour, he explored the island through its food, culture, history and people. The influencer tried everything from saltfish and bake, goat water, ital food, patties, fresh coconuts, street food and BBQ chicken to fresh local juices as well as Caribbean flavours.

According to him, Nevis is full of surprises and they also discovered the historic streets of capital Charlestown and the old stone architecture that gives this island so much character. He further added depth to his experience and highlighted how each stop on the island offered not just a dish but a story rooted in Nevisian heritage.

From the very first bite of the traditional Johnny cake and saltfish, he noted the balance of flavours and the cultural significance of salted fish which dates back centuries to preservation methods used during transatlantic journeys. As the tour continued, Hoffman was introduced to Nevis’ thriving Ital food scene at local favourite spots where plant-based dishes are prepared using only natural ingredients.

In his Youtube video, he described the overall experience and emphasised the freshness as well as energy of the food while noting how the island’s farm-to-table approach reflects a deeper connection between people, land and tradition.

Throughout the video, Hoffman repeatedly emphasised that Nevis offers more than just food. He pointed to the island’s volcanic landscape such as the iconic Nevis Peak as well as its small population and peaceful environment which together create what he described as a ‘different frequency’ as compared to other destinations.

“It’s not even about the food, it’s about the view, the place,” said Hoffman. While concluding his journey, the influencer described Nevis as a destination where “it’s not just about what you eat, but where you eat,” and highlighted the seamless blend of scenic beauty, culture as well as cuisine.