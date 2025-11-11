Jamaica mourns loss of Police Officer Christopher Condappa killed in tragic St Ann motorcycle crash

Police report that Officer Christopher Condappa was fatally struck on his service motorcycle around 2:30 p.m. on Anglican Street, Moneague, St Ann, when a Suzuki Swift collided with him.

According to police reports, the incident took place around 2:30 p.m. on Anglican Street in Moneague, St Ann, when Christopher was driving his service motorcycle. On the roadway, suddenly a Suzuki Swift motor car, which was travelling on the opposite side, hit his bike and then collided together.

The officer sustained multiple injuries in the crash following which he was immediately transported to the hospital by the bystanders. Upon reaching the hospital, doctors checked him and pronounced him dead on arrival. The Jamaica Constabulary Force is mourning the sudden death of a police constable.

This fatal accident shocked everyone who knew him. The St. Ann Police Division has also extended their sincere condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Constable Christopher Condappa.

They lauded the constable and stated that he has served the Jamaica Constabulary Force with full dedication, professionalism, and commitment and he has always been true to his duty. While adding more they commented “His passing represents a profound loss to the Division and the wider organization.”

The force’s Chaplaincy Unit, Medical Services Branch and Welfare Department also shared their feelings and said that, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our colleagues.” With that they also emphasised that “we are providing full support to the family members and colleagues of the deceased Constable Condappa.

The community of Jamaica is also in shock and they took to Facebook to express their sadness. One of the users Monique Laing said, “To those who are spending time focusing on ‘Christopher Condappa’ age right now please understand that his age is irrelevant to the pain his loved ones are feeling. A number doesn't define the size of this loss. Please, let's stop fixating on the trivial details and direct our collective energy toward grieving this person and supporting the loved ones he left behind. If you have nothing kind or meaningful to say about his life, it's better to say nothing at all. Let's honor Chris with respect.”