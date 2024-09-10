Tobago T10 Community Windball Cricket League Kicks Off with Thrilling Matches

Trinidad and Tobago: The highly anticipated Tobago T10 Community Windball Cricket League kicked off with some amazing performances. The league began on September 8 and promises to deliver an action-packed competition until September 29.



This exciting tournament is being held under the theme Bringing Communities Together and aims to foster camaraderie and unity across Tobago.



According to the information, the teams can secure over $40,000 in prizes while the winning team will be receiving a whopping grand prize of $20,000.



The cricket league has been organised under the Ministry of Sport and Community Development of Tobago and is a true celebration of the island's community spirit and resilience.



It is reported that the first day of the league saw several matched with Antonio Providence hitting an exceptional 101 runs off just 37 balls.



The left-handed batter scored 12 sixes during his innings and led his team, Betsey's Hope Scrape, to a dominant 108-run victory over Transporters. The team, who scored a total of 169 runs for six, restricted the opponents to 61 for three.



In another match, Marcus Daniel of Canaan/Bon Accord Masters almost hit a century as he scored 95 runs with 13 sixes, with his team scoring the day's highest total of 192 for four in their ten-over innings. The Masters secured a win by 110 runs over Concordia Rising Stars.



On the other hand, Jade Monkey CP Cuzins showed an exceptional batting performance as they hit 188 for three in ten overs. Jason Prasad also hit 56 runs off 18 balls and was supported by Jayden Kent's 43 runs from 14 balls, while Alana Smith finished the innings with an unbeaten 35 runs from 19 balls.



The day continued to be unsuccessful for Buccoo United, who could only manage to score 104 runs for 4, with Kirsten Duncan's 43 runs being the highlight. Marvin Sylvester's impressive three-for-five ensured that Jade Monkey secured a comfortable 84-run victory.



In another match, the Roxborough Gunners narrowly edged the Pembroke Upsetters by just six runs in a closely fought contest.



Mason Hall Challengers defeated Kabs Solutions Roxborough in a thrilling Super Over after Larry McKenzie hit a dramatic last-ball four to tie the game at 101.



Pembroke Upsetters then claimed a 48-run win over Buccoo United with Alan Reid's 31 of 50 balls and Xavier Reid's 25 of six balls leading the charge.



The Challengers crushed transporters by 131 runs, powered by Sean Penn's unbeaten 76 from 24 balls and Antonio Jordan's 57 off 17 balls.

The transporters were restricted to 57 for eight, with ten-year-old Niall Devins starring with the ball, taking three wickets for six runs.