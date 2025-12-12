Inside the Gopaul Murder Case: Family details evidence, threats, and alleged police failures 

Trinidad and Tobago: The family of Hilton Ollivierre, the accused in the 2024 Gopaul murder case in Tobago is claiming that the relative who is now charged only began facing these threats after he started investigating the circumstances surrounding his sister-in-law’s murder.

Deborah Gopaul, 56, was found dead inside a burning vehicle along the Claude Noel Highway on March 26, 2024. Hilton Ollivierre, 49 at the time of the charge, was arrested after extensive police investigations and charged with murder on May 21, 2024, after advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Family Alleges Extortion, Threats, and Police Misconduct

They allege that the deceased woman had previously experienced robbery and extortion while she was employed at a business place identified as Jade Distributors. The family claims she had reported feeling unsafe after handling large sums of money on behalf of the company.

On the day of the incident, the family alleges she was ambushed after leaving work with money in her vehicle and was later found unresponsive inside the same vehicle abandoned near the highway. The cash was reportedly missing.

They further claim the accused man was not near the location at the time and was seen elsewhere on video footage purchasing food and delivering meals to a business.

The family says the video footage also shows him delivering food to Carmbee Auto Supply, which his father confirmed and said that his son regularly dropped meals there as part of his daily routine.

According to the family, a man named Adam James who runs a parts place told them that he has video which shows Hilton dropping off food around the time of the murder.

Claims of Property Dispute and Threats Prior to Arrest

The family alleges that the deceased and her sisters were approached by individuals interested in purchasing a property known as Coral Inn Guest House in Crown Point. According to them, she had refused to sell the property months before the killing. They believe this disagreement may have been connected to the events that unfolded.

They claim the accused man received missed calls from the deceased on the day she disappeared but did not see them until later because he was working and away from the area.

Six months after the killing, he was arrested and charged. The family alleges this arrest came after he began independently searching for answers.

House Search, Missing Items, and Alleged Police Abuse

The family claims that police officers later conducted a search at his home and damaged several appliances and furniture. They allege several pieces of jewellery belonging to the deceased were taken and found in the possession of other men who were later charged for breaking into the house.

The family claims these men told a story alleging they were paid to break into the property and were later charged themselves.

Family members say the child’s mother also reported receiving phone calls where she was threatened harm to the accused man’s daughter unless money was paid. According to the family, the callers demanded an initial sum of $300,000. They said the situation became so serious that they eventually had to hide the child and her mother on another side of the island for several weeks for their safety.

Concerns Raised Over Legal Process and Bail

The family states that the accused has been unable to secure bail despite having no previous criminal record and is also suffering from medical complications while being in custody. They allege that several changes in judges and masters have delayed proceedings.

They also shared an audio with WIC News of a person from England whom they met with evidence, and he urged them to get a state lawyer and provided numbers for three different lawyers.

They further claim that a previous lawyer who was hired to represent him failed to apply for bail for eight months and that the accused was left unrepresented during a critical stage of the process. They allege that during this period he was beaten and drugged while in custody and the family is now believing that this contributed to coerced statements. A new attorney has since taken over and is attempting to secure bail.

Allegations of Police Corruption

The family alleges that several officers, including a JP and inspectors, may have been involved in accepting bribes connected to the case. They claim that multiple officers threatened individuals who attempted to provide evidence supporting the accused.

The family further asserts that the arrest was an attempt to silence him after he began uncovering information about the murder.

WIC News stresses that these allegations have not been verified and no police officer has been charged in relation to the claims. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has not issued any statement regarding these allegations.

Family Appeals for Investigation and Justice

Those speaking with WIC News say they continue to live in fear and believe the case deserves renewed public scrutiny. They argue that the woman who was killed and the man currently charged have both been denied justice.

In their appeal they stated, "Where is the justice for Mrs Gopaul and for the father who has lost time with his daughter."

They say they are willing to provide additional evidence such as videos and recordings to the appropriate authorities once their safety is guaranteed.

The family is also requesting that any independent agency or oversight body should review allegations of wrongful arrest, police brutality, extortion and interference in the bail process. As of now, the matter remains before the court, and the accused continues to await bail.

Disclaimer: All allegations shared with WIC News have been presented exactly as received from individuals who requested anonymity due to safety concerns.