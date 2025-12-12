Belize: Police arrest 21-year-old uncle in 13-year-old girl rape case

Police said a 21-year-old man has been detained after a 13-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted by her uncle in Northern Belize.

Belize: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on December 8 in Northern Belize. Police officials have detained a 21-year-old person of interest in the case and are investigating the matter.

According to Belize Police, the minor accompanied by her mother visited the police station and reported the incident, on Tuesday. She told the officials that on Monday, December 8, her uncle forced her into sexual activity.

The Belize Police Department then took the child to the hospital for medical tests. After that the officials launched their investigation and detained a 21-year-old man from his home in Northern Belize.

Authorities stated that the officers are continuing to interrogate a 21-year-old person of interest and investigate the matter.

Authorities said that around 31 cases of rape involving minor girls have been registered this year, with additional unreported cases likely. They urged the public to report such incidents.

They also requested the parents “to protect their children whether they are male or female, because criminals leave no gender.”

This incident shocked the community of Northern Belize as people took to Facebook to express their feelings over the incident as one of the users, Charlie Vernon commented “Girls are not safe even in their own homes and in family, their own relatives have evil eyes on them.”

While the other said “No one is guilty until it’s proven, don’t just make assumptions on your own, just because he is male that does not mean he is wrong.”