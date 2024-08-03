PM Skerrit pays tribute to Dominican broadcaster Shermaine Green

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit expressed his sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Shermaine Green-Brown who passed away on Thursday.

Shermaine served as a broadcaster at the national radio station DBS for several years and held the positions of Programme Director and General Manager (Ag).

In 2016, she, along with Felix Henderson, bid farewell to DBS Radio after over four decades of service—a combined period of eighty years.

After her retirement, Shermaine, as she was popularly known, moved to Miami in 2017. Despite her relocation, she maintained close ties with Dominica, especially through her involvement with the President’s Charities Foundation, where she served as Public Relations Officer and later as an Honorary Member.

While expressing his condolences, PM Skerrit outlined, “I want to first of all, extend my sincere condolences to Sherman Greene's husband and her children.”

He noted that Green certainly is one of the most known media voices in Dominica who worked on DBS for so many decades.

“She is very pleasant voice to listen to, very article and it is very sad to hear of her death,” outlined the PM.

He continued to say that he knew the female personally and knew her husband very well who worked in for several years.

According to Dr Skerrit, Green was a very patriotic Dominica who gave all her life’s service to the island nation which makes it more difficult to hear of her death.

“And so, we pray for her soul and may her soul rest in eternal peace and certainly you can't speak about DBS Radio without speaking about Shermaine Green. So, I mean, she was a very pleasant voice and exceptional, you know, and, and I think, the media fraternity, Dominica, has lost a wonderful, daughter of the soil,” added PM Roosevelt Skerrit.

Also, other leaders, citizens, residents and organizations in Dominica are left in shock to hear the sudden death of Green.

President Sylvanie Burton also expressed her deep sorrow, describing Shermaine as a media icon, a distinguished announcer, and a true Dominican legend. She highlighted Shermaine's dedication to broadcasting journalism and her service to mankind.

She emphasised Shermaine's close relationship with the Office of the President and her significant contributions to the President’s Charities Foundation.

Also, in a Facebook post, Dominica’s sports organisation, DA Sports Vybez said, “Since my childhood, I have been familiar with Shermaine Green-Brown's voice on the radio station.” It noted that in the past, when television and media were more limited, her sweet voice could be heard dominating the airwaves of DBS Radio.

The organization also mentioned that it is important for the younger generation to be aware of the icons and hoped that DBS Radio will produce a documentary about this icon in the near future.