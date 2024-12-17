Dominica to welcome over 10000 passengers this week aboard 13 cruises

A total of 10,870 passengers will be arriving on the island, several of which are scheduled to go on organised tours and local excursions and indulge in the various offerings of the Nature Isle.

The Commonwealth of Dominica is all set to welcome over 10000 cruise passengers this week between December 16 and December 22, 2024. These passengers will arrive aboard 13 cruises which will dock across various ports on the island.

Yesterday, three cruises including MS Insignia, MV Royal Clipper and MV Star Flyer docked on the island at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth respectively and bringing 1217 visitors.

Today, the island will be welcoming SY Sea Cloud with 94 passengers at the Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth.

On December 18, three cruises will dock on the island including MV Seven Seas Navigator, MV Marella Discovery and MV Wind Spirit.

The following day also SY Sea Cloud II and MV Celebrity Summit will be arriving in Dominica, docking at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth and Roseau Cruise Ship Berth respectively.

December 21 and 22 each will see two cruises arriving simultaneously but porting at different ports of the island.

The complete cruise schedule in Dominica from December 16 to 21 is as follows:

December 16

MS Insignia – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (777 passengers)

MV Royal Clipper – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (260 passengers)

MV Star Flyer – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (180 passengers)

December 17

SY Sea Cloud – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (94 passengers)

December 18

MV Seven Seas Navigator – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (542 passengers)

MV Marella Voyager – Woodbridge Bay Port (1904 passengers)

MV Wind Spirit – ANCH (156 passengers)

December 19

SY Sea Cloud II – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (300 passengers)

MV Celebrity Summit – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (2452 passengers)

December 21

MV Spirit of Adventure - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (999 passengers)

MV Mein Schiff 2 – Woodbridge Bay Port (2894 passengers)

December 22

MSC Explora 1 – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (900 passengers)

MSV Club Med II – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (312 passengers)

Cruise Season 2024-2025 in Dominica

The season this year kicked off in Dominica on October 9 with Celebrity Summit which arrived with hundreds and thousands of passengers, marking a good start to the cruise season.

According to the reports, the season is anticipated to be vibrant as it will feature a total of 235 cruise calls bringing 375,000 passengers to the island.

Also, 12 cruises are scheduled to make inaugural calls to Dominica during this season. These include MV Sapphire Princess, MSC Explora II, MV AIDAbella, MV Majestic Princess and MV Resilient Lady.

The last cruise season concluded with notable achievements as the island welcomed 306,601 visitors which was an 11 percent increase over the last season and a whopping 62 percent increase as compared to pre pandemic figures in 2019-2020.

The month of December in 2023 alone attracted 71000 visitors, giving a major boost to the overall economy.

This significant influx of visitors generated around $20.4 million for the local economy which benefitted the local economy, particularly the businesses and tour operators.

This time also, the tourism authorities are looking forward to a successful cruise season which will generate huge revenue and will put a major impact to the overall tourism industry on the island.

The officials are also anticipating a huge increase in the stay overs and passengers arrivals through cruises which once again will prove that Dominica is a premier cruise destination.

The government of Dominica is also committed to promote the island and enhance the overall experience of the visitors through making various additions in the local offerings of the Nature Isle.