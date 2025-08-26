PNM slams Persad-Bissessar for ‘reckless’ statement on CARICOM’s role in US Anti-Drug Mission

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Browne criticized PM Bissessar’s claims that the Trinidad and Tobago government has not engaged, nor plans to engage, on the U.S.’s actions in the Caribbean.

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar faces backlash from opposition, People’s National Movement (PNM), after saying that each country should speak for themselves in the matter of supporting or dissupporting the US’s decision to deploy its military assets in the Caribbean in order to tackle ‘terrorists drug cartels’.

Speaking at a news conference, on August 25, Dr Amery Browne, Trinidad and Tobago’s former Foreign Affairs Minister called out Persad- Bissessar statements of dismissal that stated that the Trinidad and Tobago government has not engaged nor does it have any plans of engaging and in the matter of the U.S.’s action in the Caribbean.

She further emphasized that each CARICOM member state government can speak for itself, noting that Trinidad and Tobago is already overwhelmed, having struggled with escalating bloodshed and violence over the past 20 years.

Her statement drew backlash from Browne, who noted that as a member of the quasi-CARICOM cabinet, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago is responsible for regional security. Browne deemed her suggestion that each CARICOM state should speak for itself not only reckless but also misaligned with her duties to the CARICOM member states.

Browne proceeded to affirm his stance as the opposition in condemning the Prime Minister’s statements and disregard as her ‘sinister’ comments have jeopardized the solidarity of CARICOM, and sabotaged the region’s ability to form a consensus and present a united front in the matter.

CARICOM, the 15-member regional integration movement, is yet to issue any statement but other members of CARICOM including Barbados and Guyana have called for the region to be a region of peace.

Although they haven't directly condemned the U.S’s deployment of military forces in search of the Latin American drug cartels, specifically Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro who the U.S. has accused of running drug operations in the US and issued a $50,000 reward for his capture.

Browne further quoted Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Minister Sean Sobers, who condemned the comments made by US Vice President James D. Vance regarding crime, specifically referencing the PNM's Trinidad and Tobago as an example."

Outraged Browne stated that what kind of comments are those coming from a cabinet minister, noting that Trinidad and Tobago is one and there is no such a thing PNM’s or UNC’s Trinidad and Tobago.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar is yet to respond to Browne’s accusations as the country is still under a State of Emergency (SoE).