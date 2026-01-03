Trinidad and Tobago: PM Kamla unveils 2026 vision focused on economic growth and national renewal

In 2026, she has directed all cabinet ministers and government agencies to perform their duties diligently, emphasizing a ‘strong sense of responsibility.’

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has announced new year’s schemes, stating that it should be a year of economic development, rebuilding, recovery and delivery. She emphasised that all the new year's initiatives are attached to the development of the country, adding that the “new year invites reflection, but also demands accountability,” in a statement posted as a new year message on her page.

Mentioning that in 2026, she has mandated every cabinet minister and every government agency to perform their duties well pointing towards the “strong sense of responsibility.”

In the message of the new year, Kamla promised that “new year will bring new joy, happiness and new beginnings for everyone and the government will make sure that every citizen of T&T will get what they want.”

2025 showed our strength, resilience, and determination. As we look ahead to 2026, know this: our brightest days are still ahead.

She also mentioned that as the new year begins, Trinidad and Tobago is entering a new era marked by renewed confidence, clear direction, and a strong sense of responsibility.

Speaking about the new era, the PM alleged that “we, the government will be focusing on economic growth, supporting small and medium enterprises, developing public infrastructure projects while strengthening both the energy and non-energy sectors.”

Along with this she also talked about the “expanding new job opportunities for people who are struggling to find a stable job, and will ensure that public spending translates into tangible benefits for citizens.”

She also highlighted that "the government will make sure to reduce the crime rate in the country as we did last year but this time with different scenes.”

“This is not a temporary focus and we are not saying this to please you guys, we are saying this because we believe that we will provide things for you to grow so that the country will automatically.”

Talking about the targeted infrastructures project, Kamla Persad-Bissessar stated that “the government of the nation will make sure that to improve drainage system or management, protecting homes and livelihood.”

At the end PM extended her warmest wishes of the new year to every citizen of Trinidad and Tobago while wishing them a healthy, happy and prosperous year, as she said “May 2026 will be safer for you guys and provide everything you wish for.”