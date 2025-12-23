Kamla Persad-Bissessar draws criticism after slamming CARICOM’s support for Venezuela

Trindad and Tobago: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar is under intense criticism after firing back at CARICOM and Antigua and Barbuda over their alignment and support towards what she referred to as “Maduro’s narco-government.”

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar disscused a strongly worded statement stating that though CARICOM has decided to stand united with Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago will not stand with the dictatorship rule of Maduro’s narco-government.

She went on to warn CARICOM that they are supporting a dictator who imprisoned or killed thousands of Venezuelans who opposed his rule, calling CARICOM a “zone of peace fakery” as it has been supporting President Maduro’s narco-politics dictatorship reign in Venezuela, and if it goes on as it is CARICOM will find itself on the wrong side of history.

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago further went on to take a shot at Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne following his criticism of Trinidad and Tobago for granting U.S. military equipment rest in Trinidad and Tobago.

She took a direct aim at PM Browne citing that he and his ambassadors should be less concerned about her remarks over the issue between Venezuela and the United States of America and focus more on explaining to their citizens why the U.S. has restricted their visas.

“My priority is, and will always be, the best interests of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago,” Prime Minister Kamla said, adding that Venezuela has long posed security concerns for the Caribbean. She noted that Venezuela has publicly threatened to invade Guyana and has similarly claimed that Trinidad and Tobago is part of its territory.

Despite these ongoing threats, she said CARICOM failed to take decisive action and instead continued to support the Maduro administration under the guise of a so-called “zone of peace” narrative. She further argued that the same narrative is now being used to justify efforts to remove the U.S. military presence from the Caribbean, a move she said would ultimately strengthen President Nicolás Maduro’s grip on power.

Notably, tensions within the Caribbean, especially between Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela, have continued to simmer since the U.S.’s military arrival in the Caribbean after President Donald Trump issued a bounty for Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro.

The U.S. military has struck more than 5 alleged drug trafficking boats, killing over 20 citizens from Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela. The U.S. has also managed to seize three oil tankers from Venezuela as they were crossing the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, following Prime Minister Kamla’s support of the U.S., Venezuela has cancelled all energy deals with Trinidad and Tobago. While Maduro’s government has consistently continued to deny links to criminal activity and accused Washington of seeking control over the country’s vast oil reserves.