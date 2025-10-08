Weak tornadoes impact Western and Northwestern Trinidad and Tobago

The western and northwestern regions of Trinidad and Tobago witnessed weak tornadoes, forming from strong thunderstorm cells during the Wet Season, causing damage to homes and infrastructure.

Trinidad and Tobago: The western and northwestern regions of Trinidad and Tobago witnessed weak tornadoes as these natural disasters formed from strong thunderstorm cells within rain bands or sea-breeze convergence zones, typically during the Wet Season from June to November.

According to the Weather Network of Trinidad and Tobago, the characteristics of the tornado are as follows:

The tornadoes were categorized as EF0 – EF1 (Weak Tornadoes) with wind speeds of 65–110 mph (105–177 km/h), while the duration of the tornado was usually just a few minutes.

Furthermore, they stated that the path length is often less than 1–2 km and the appearance was almost a narrow funnel or rope-shaped vortex.

The western and northwestern parts of Trinidad are most prone to tornadoes, specifically the Diego Martin, Carenage, Westmoorings, Chaguaramas, Central and Southern Trinidad, where flat terrain aids convergence, and those areas were the most affected and damaged area of T&T.

A recent tornado event that occurred in Westmoorings around 11:55 a.m. has caused significant damage to homes and infrastructure in the area as the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service reported that a low-level trough, which combined with daytime heating and produced strong isolated thunderstorm activity, which led to the formation of waterspouts and a weak tornado.

This tornado caused a major impact and damage in the area while damaging the roof and fence, uprooted trees, broken power lines and minor structural damage, especially to weaker buildings.

Further at least three houses were also affected on Cherry Crescent and neighboring areas, including Carenage and La Puerta, as they also experienced some of the damages by the tornado.

The authorities immediately visited the affected areas, and assured the public that government support would be provided to them. With that they also emphasized the importance of securing properties to prevent future damage and natural disasters.

Many of the residents took the help of Facebook to express their sorrow and grief as one of them posted that “What soo weak with that tornado?.That is not weak ,seeing the destruction it caused is anything but weak.” while the other person stated that “What a scary experience! Hope no one was injured.”