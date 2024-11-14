We're not here to beg, but to demand partnership for Climate Resilience: PM Dickon Mitchell

The Chairman of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell voiced his concerns related to the urgent climate challenges being faced by the small island developing states.



The concerns were raised by him as he addressed the world leaders at COP29 ongoing in Baku, Azerbaijan.



During his address at COP29, he called upon the developed world to assist the small island nations in the fight against climate change saying, “The reality is we not here to beg we're not here to ask for sympathy.”



He further outlined, “I extend Grenada’s appreciation to the cop presidency for its commitment to Leading us through this pivotal moment in our shared climate journey.”



Highlighting the struggles Grenada faced this year, Mitchell talked about the earliest Category 5 Hurricane which devastated the sister islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique and noted that at that very moment also while he was standing there, again his island was being devastated by flash flooding, landslides and excessive rainfall all in the space of a matter of a couple hours.



“That is the reality lived by small island developing states and so it takes a lot of courage to come to this event,” he noted adding that in fact it is his first event and it may be his last because one never knows the loss which could be endured during the next storm or hurricane.



While calling out the developed world, PM Mitchell made a bold statement saying that he is not there to beg but to ask for sympathy. “We are here to say that it is one plant it may be small island developing states today, it could be Spain tomorrow and Florida the other day, after all it is one plant, it is one Earth.”



He emphasized that the partnership he is asking for the small island states is the partnership to finance climate resilience, a partnership that works in the best interest of the planet and of all mankind.





He urged the international community to come forward and help those who suffer the loss and damage. Mitchell also stated that this partnership will be for mutual benefit because the lessons they learn in small island developing states of resilience, of adaptability, of sustainability is a lesson that they can share with the world and that is all he is asking for.



In addition to this, he also addressed the International Zero Carbon Island Cooperation Initiative Conference which was a side event of COP29 ongoing in Baku, Azerbaijan.



Prime Minister Mitchell shed light on the vulnerability of Grenada as a frontline nation in the climate crisis and referred to the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl which caused a severe impact to the housing, agriculture and fishing communities across the island.



He further talked about the recent incessant rainfall which led to widespread flooding across the island nation. The CARICOM chair noted that for island nations, extreme weather events are existential threats and not merely natural occurrences.



He called for stronger international cooperation and also highlighted that small island states needs significant financial, technical as well as capacity building support from the global community.



Not only this, but Mitchell also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the People’s Republic of China for their leadership in organising this event and also stressed upon the necessity of global cooperation in the fight against climate change.