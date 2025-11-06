Guyana: 25-year-old fatally stabbed by wife during domestic dispute 

Eyewitnesses report a fatal stabbing in the lower flat of a residence owned by the parents of Evans, the victim.

Guyana: A 25-year-old Sophia man was fatally stabbed by his reputed wife during a domestic altercation which took place earlier this evening. The deceased has been identified as Akeem Evans of B Field Sophia, Guyana.

Following the incident, it was confirmed by the police officials that the alleged attacker has been identified as Jenoria “Heaven” Browne, aged 23, also of B Field, Sophia.

Reports from eyewitnesses claim that the fatal stabbing incident took place in the lower flat of the couple’s residence which is owned by Evans’ parents.

According to a resident, she was standing in front of her residence when Evans ran out of his parents’ yard clutching his chest and bleeding profusely.

The injured man reportedly told the neighbour that his wife had stabbed him. Moments later, Browne was seen running from the yard in tears but offered no explanation when questioned about the incident.

Evans was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The suspect, who had accompanied other family members to the hospital initially, reportedly fled the scene shortly after.

The police officials later found what appeared to be bloodstains on a speaker box and on the living room floor. However, the murder weapon has not yet been recovered.

Evans’ body, which bore a single stab wound to the left side of his chest, is at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary. Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the country with locals taking to Facebook and expressing their condolences. “Women defending themselves now, they are both young but the circumstances surrounding this tragedy should be evaluated,” said a user named Latoya Thomas while another said, “Two very young lives has now gone to waste. My condolences to the relatives of the deceased and may the accuse take the responsibility for her actions, I’m also sorry for you.”