Trinidad welcomes EPIC Carnival Cruise as Rhapsody of the Seas returns for 2025 festivities

Trinidad and Tobago: The Port of Port of Spain on February 28 hosted a cultural display on ‘Fantastic Friday,’ to welcome the EPIC Carnival Experience 2025: Trinidad’s Premium All-Inclusive Carnival Experience aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Rhapsody of the Seas. This also marked the beginning of highly anticipated Carnival 2025 weekend.

According to the information, the cruise docked with over 1200 visitors who were eager to indulge in the island’s celebrations. This milestone event was a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Tourism and EPIC Carnival Experience owned by Jonathon Mack.

The Rhapsody of the Seas has returned to Trinidad as an EPIC charter after its unforgettable call for Carnival 2023.

After departing from San Juan, Puerto Rico, the cruise visitors were welcomed by officials from the Tourism Ministry and Tourism Trinidad Limited along with representatives from Ministry of Works and Port of Spain City Corporation.

The visitors enjoyed a taste of Trinidad’s warmth, hospitality and culture as they engaged in the immersive Quayside Experience. They were seen posing for photos with Carnival characters including Moko Jumbies. The event also featured electrifying performances by En ToTo which is a local youth Steelpan ensemble.

During the welcome ceremony, Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell highlighted the significance of strategic collaborations like EPIC Carnival Experience in boosting the island’s position as an international Carnival hub. He said that the return of Rhapsody of the Seas as a charter for EPIC Carnival Experience is a significant achievement and it highlighted the power of the carnival product as well as shows the potential for continued growth in this sector.

He further expressed his commitment in working with industry leaders to expand the reach while ensuring that visitors continue to choose the twin island nation for the ultimate Carnival and year-round experiences.

During his opening remarks, Jonathon Mack excitedly announced that EPIC Carnival Experience has officially been renewed every year till 2028 following which the officials urged the organizers to dock a day or two earlier for the future calls to experience the exciting re-enactment of the Kambule Riots.

The guests aboard the Epic Carnival Experience will be enjoying access to various Carnival events which is a private J’ouvert celebration featuring live performances by Soca as well as dancehall legends, interactive cultural workshops and unlimited gourmet dining and premium drinks. There will also be onboard amenities including duty free shopping, casino and 24-hour room service.

With a seamless mix of luxury and festivity, this cruise is designed in a way that it elevates the Carnival experience like never before.

Also, the EPIC Carnival Experience will be offering an extended Carnival Cooldown in Tobago on Ash Wednesday comprising of beach party before the cruise returns to Puerto Rico.