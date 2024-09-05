Trinidadian Kman 6ixx banned from performing in Dominica due to national security concerns

A Dancehall artist from Trinidad and Tobago, Kman 6ixx, has been banned from performing at an upcoming concert in Dominica. This comes after the artist was denied entry in several Caribbean nations due to national security concerns.



The artist whose real name is Kashif Alexander Sankar was scheduled to perform at Fete Fwadi in Bellevue, Dominica on September 7 but organisers on Tuesday said that the performance has been cancelled.



Through an official statement, they said that because of national security concerns, the organisers of Fete Fwadi would like to withdraw Trinidad based artist Kman 6ixx from the line up of the event.



The statement added that the organizers did not foresee any challenges while booking and announcing the artist and also apologized to the several fans who may have purchased tickets to see him perform live.



In addition to this, it was announced that instead of him, Jamaican Dancehall artists Malia Donn will be performing.



The organisers of Fete Fwadi said that they are all about solutions and attendees satisfaction is very important to them which is why they have worked speedily and were pleased to announce that they have successfully negotiated and confirmed the booking of renowned Jamaican artist Malie Donn as replacement.



Notably, the organisers did not specify what they meant by national security concerns but the withdrawal of kman6ixx from performing in the Commonwealth of Dominica is not a surprise since he has been banned for performing in several nations in Caribbean.



Last month, immigration officials denied him entry into Antigua a few hours before his show due to national security concerns. The decision came despite several efforts to bring him to the island in time for his scheduled performance.



Although the organisers worked tirelessly to ensure his appearance but were met with an unexpected situation at the immigration checkpoint, which led to the cancelling of Kman 6ixx’s entry to Antigua and Barbuda. Not only this but he was also denied entry to Grenada, due to which his concert was canceled, leaving several of his fans disappointed.