30-year-old Aaliyah Lee Kissoon abducted in Trinidad, kidnappers demand $3.5M ransom

Kissoon was reportedly on the phone with her mother while buying a meal when the line abruptly went dead, and her mother didn’t suspect she was kidnapped until the next day.

Trinidad and Tobago: Aaliyah Lee Kissoon, 30, of Ojar Road, Chase Village, Trinidad has been reported missing since Saturday, March 15, 2025. According to the information, the victim left her home around 8:15 pm to purchase food but was kidnapped by an unknown man. The kidnapping comes after the victim went viral on social media for making reels with bundles of money.

Kissoon was reportedly purchasing a meal while on the phone with her mother when the line abruptly went dead however the mother did not suspect that she got kidnapped until the next day.

The reports claim that Kissoon’s boyfriend received a phone call from her phone but instead of his girlfriend on the line, an unknown man informed him that they had taken her and allegedly demanded $3.5 millions for her safe release. “We have your girlfriend and want $3.5 million for her,” said the kidnappers.

A second call was received from an unknown number after 10 minutes and the caller reportedly told the woman's boyfriend that her car was parked at in the car park near the Children's Hospital in Mt. Hope, as proof that she was kidnapped. The boyfriend said he was told, "If you don't believe us,check and you will find her car at Mt hope car park."

It is said that the boyfriend tried numerous times frantically to contact Aaliyah, before making a police report. Following the report was made, an investigation was immediately launched and subsequently Kissoon’s car was found at the hospital in Trinidad, corroborating the kidnappers’ claims. The investigators are checked to see if the victim was admitted to the facility but there were no reports regarding the same.

Kissoon was in the process of opening her own nursing home in the Lange Park community and her kidnapping comes as a shock to the community members.

Authorities are now intensifying their efforts to locate Kissoon and bring those responsible to justice. Law enforcement officials are also urging anyone with information related to Kissoon’s disappearance to come forward and emphasized the urgency of the situation as concerns grow for her safety.