27-year-old Caribbean Airlines pilot paralyzed after diving accident in Tobago

Christon Battersby, a 27-year-old Caribbean Airlines pilot, was at Pigeon Point Jetty with friends when he jumped into the water and hit his head on an unknown object.

Trinidad and Tobago: A Caribbean Airlines pilot is hospitalised and nursing serious injuries after a diving incident in Tobago. According to the information by police officials, the 27-year-old Christon Battersby of St Joseph was at the Pigeon Point Jetty with friends when they decided to jump off the jetty.

Reportedly, Battersby jumped into the water first and on doing so he hit his head on an unknown object in the water. He was soon found unconscious and brought to shore by friends and others. The incident took place on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Pigeon Point Beach in Tobago.

Following the incident, a video circulated on social media where a tourist was seen conducting cardiopulmonary resuscitation following which the incident was reported to the emergency responders who upon arrival transported the victim to the Scarborough General Hospital.

According to the police, the doctors said that Battersby appears to be paralyzed from the neck down and he is currently undergoing treatment with doctors doing their best to protect the young man’s life.

The young pilot went viral on social media in December 2024 as he shared his story on social media of becoming a pilot at the age of 17. He shared his struggles throughout the last ten years and expressed his delight in becoming a pilot at such a young age.

The netizens loved his inspiring story, and the recent incident has sent shockwaves across the Caribbean region, with residents taking to Facebook to pray for his speedy recovery.

“Father God, you who kept him alive are the God of miracles, we have heard the doctor's report, and we ask for your report which is the one we will believe. Give him a miracle Lord, in Jesus' Name,” wrote a user named Maureen Okpala while another user said, “I am so upset about this eh. One decision could change the course of his life forever. Hoping for a full recovery.”