Trinidad and Tobago: Santa Cruz man arrested for robbery at KFC

Police responded to a robbery at the KFC on Eastern Main Road, where an investigation led by PC Lewis and PC Mahabir, with support from ERP units, resulted in the arrest of a Santa Cruz man.

Trinidad and Tobago: A Santa Cruz man has been arrested by local Police in connection with a robbery that occurred at the KFC El Dorado location on the morning of Monday, September 1, 2025. During the preliminary investigation into the case, officers found evidence that the suspect was also linked to a different armed robbery at Sports and Games in Tunapuna, which occurred a couple days before.

According to reports from the police, they responded to the KFC robbery on the Eastern Main Road. Officers PC Lewis and PC Mahabir, together with support from ERP units, began their investigation which resulted in the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect, who was Raheem Philbert of La Canoa Road, Lower Santa Cruz, tried to escape from the area in a red-band maxi taxi on the Priority Bus Route but was intercepted. He then ran away on foot and dropped what seemed to be a gun before he was apprehended by the police.

Evidence connecting two separate robberies

A search resulted in the recovery of a white plastic bag filled with money, a deposit bag marked "Sports and Games Tunapuna," and a Jansport backpack full of Philbert's clothes and other personal items.

Investigators in the case verified that the cash and the deposit bag were related to the August 25 robbery of Sports and Games, when the 69-year-old manager was robbed at gunpoint of $3,478 TT.

The witnesses identified that the suspect was wearing a blue fisher hat, a grey long sleeve jersey, and a black face mask and escaped with a gun. At present, Philbert is detained in police custody at the Tunapuna Police Station while investigations continue.

The police officers are ensuring the public that patrols in an effort to prevent robberies and larcenies would still take place in the North Central Division. The patrols will be conducted by ACP Singh, Snr. Supt. Gift, ASP Bharath, and Inspector Pierre.