Guyana mourns death of beloved photographer Paul La Rose

The 31-year-old, son of Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) Regional Executive Officer Seleste LaRose and grandson of former New Amsterdam Mayor Winifred Heywood, reportedly passed away on October 9.

Guyana: Shock and sorrow have swept through New Amsterdam, Guyana, following the passing of 31-year-old Paul LaRose, a beloved and popular young photographer and entrepreneur who worked for Lucid Design's Photography.

The 31-year-old, son of Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) Regional Executive Officer Seleste LaRose and grandson of former New Amsterdam Mayor Winifred Heywood, reportedly passed away on October 9.

La Rose's death has come out as a major shock to many as he was widely known in the Berbice community for his creative work and entrepreneurship, earning a reputation as a talented and respected young professional.

While reports of his death and cause remain primitive, various citizens and organisations have taken to Facebook to express their condolences and are remembering the 31 year old for his creativity, vibrant personality, and lasting impact on the community.

The New Amsterdam Secondary School said, “The Board of Governors, Administration, PTA, staff, and students of the New Amsterdam Multilateral Secondary School extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of our beloved former student and well-known photographer, Mr. Paul La Rose (NAMS Class of 2011), who passed away today, October 9, 2025. We especially lift up in our thoughts his devoted mother, Ms. Seleste La Rose, former Head of Department at NA Multi and current REDO of Region 5, his brother, Mr. Kyle La Rose, our current Data Entry Clerk; and his uncle, Mr. Ceon Bristol, our current Head of the Allied Arts Department.”

Meanwhile, a colleague of the deceased wrote, “This one hit home real bad, and I cannot come to grips.. BUT Paul my brother, this is hard for me . Paul and I became friends some years ago and I could tell you never was it a competition between us as photographers in the same region! If you know our relationship you can see it… we shared so many memories, from photography to taking a drink to editing, motivating each other to keep pushing!”

Keep up with WIC news as we uncover the young photographer’s cause of death.