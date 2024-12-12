Hashtag #JusticeforAtulShubhash trends on X in Indian techie’s suicide case

He was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a chilling 24-page long suicide note along with an A4 sheet which was taped to his chest reading ‘Justice is Due’.

Hashtag #JusticeForAtulSubhash began trending on X following the outcry surrounding the death of 34-year-old Atul Subhash in Bengaluru, India.

On Monday, police in Bengaluru found the body of Atul in his locked apartment at Delfinium Residency in Marathahalli. He was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a chilling 24-page long suicide note along with an A4 sheet which was taped to his chest reading ‘Justice is Due’.

Suicide case of Atul Subhash, a techie in Bengaluru, must be investigated.



He mentioned in his note:



1. His wife demanded Rs. 2 lakh per month as maintenance despite working in a multinational company.



2. A judge demanded Rs. 5 lakh to settle the case.



3. Court ordered him to… pic.twitter.com/no4fCEIri3 — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) December 10, 2024

Atul Subhash, a deputy general manager at an automobile firm in Bengaluru, committed suicide on December 9 after being continuously abused by his wife and in-laws.

Who is Atul Subhash

Subhash was found dead in his apartment on December 9 with a 24-page long suicide letter stating his wife and in-laws as the murderers.

Atul Subhash and Nikita Singhania got married in April 2019 and the former was allegedly being harassed by his wife and in-laws since then.

His wife, Nikita Singhania had filed 9 police cases against her husband for harassment and assault for dowry of an additional Rs 10 lakhs which the victim claimed were false accusations through his last note.

She also filed a case against him in 2019 for the murder of her father who actually died of stroke. According to the complaint, her husband demanded more dowry from her family, leading to the death of her father.

Subhash commented on these allegations in his suicide letter that her father was already receiving treatment for diabetes and heart disease for almost 10 years.

Following the death, the victim’s brother also revealed that his sister-in-law was demanding a whopping INR 3 crore to withdraw all the cases against and also Rs 30 lakh for visitation rights to his son.

Was it murder or suicide?

Atul Subhash committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his apartment after being continuously abused by his wife and in-laws for money.

His death by suicide has sparked an intense debate with netizens calling it a murder. People from all across the world are taking up to social media to demand justice for the victim saying that he suffered from years of mental torcher.

Have police arrested Atul Subhash’s wife?

While the official investigation has yet to find hard evidence surrounding his death, the public is demanding answers and arrest of his wife, Nikita and her family.

Atul and his wife Nikita Reportedly, an official FIR has already been filed but there are no reports of any arrests being made in the matter as of now.

Why is #JusticeforRishi trending on X?

After the news of Atul Subhash’s suicide began to circulate online, the hashtag for Justice for Rishi also began trending on X.

This comes after report of another person named Rishi came to the front, with his brother revealing that he also committed suicide following years of mental abuse from his wife.

Following the case of Subhash’s death, another hashtag surrounding the case has started trending on X - #JusticeForRishi.

Rishi Trivedi was another victim of emotional abuse by his wife, who committed suicide on December 27, 2023 and still hasn’t received any justice.

Rishi’s brother, Omji Trivedi took to social media stating the circumstances of Atul Subhash’s death were similar to how his brother died.

Like Atul Subhash, my brother was also driven to take his own life due to unbearable harassment by his wife, Shikha Awasthi. On December 27, 2023, he committed suicide, unable to bear her cruelty anymore. #JusticeforRishi #ArrestShikhaAwasthi #JusticeForAtulSubhash pic.twitter.com/NJzXtPg4KS — Omji Trivedi (@KarnTheReviewer) December 10, 2024

In his tweet, he wrote that Like Atul Subhash, his brother was also harassed by his wife, Shikha Awasthi that led to him committing suicide on December 27, 2023.

Omji also said that after his brother’s death, his sister-in-law Shikha demanded Rs 5 lakh from his family saying she will not let them perform Rishi’s last rituals if she did not receive the money.

The police ignored them even after they filed a complaint against Shikha.