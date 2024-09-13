Friday, 13th September 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Bahamas petroleum retailers plan protest over profit margin

During the weekly press briefing at the office of the Prime Minister on Thursday, Press Secretary Keishla Adderley informed the media that the government is concerned about the situation.

Friday, 13th September 2024

The Bahamas Petroleum Retailers Association are planning to host a protest next Wednesday as their frustration is building over the fact that the government is refusing to increase their profit margin.

During the weekly press briefing at the office of the Prime Minister on Thursday, Press Secretary Keishla Adderley informed the media that the government is concerned about the situation.

She outlined that the Ministry of Finance is trying to come up with a formula and added, “Obviously the government is concerned about the health of those businesses, but it's equally concerned about placing any undue burden on consumers.”

Meanwhile, Bernard Dorsett, owner of Porky's Service Centre said that the retailers are ready to fight for what they say is long overdue. Dorsett confirmed that when Parliament resumes, they will be holding a demonstration.

He said, “23% as the price control, as all the other regulations put us at a percentage of our cost from now, as the fuel goes up, it will move as a percentage. If it falls, it will fall as a percentage.”

Meanwhile, the retailers and government have been at odds over the increase, the industry's $0.54 and $0.34 gasoline and diesel margins respectively. 

Meanwhile, the owner of the new Roca gas station, Peter Roca, expressed concern as providers of a basic amenity gas station should not have to struggle to keep their doors open.

“You know, for us to have to go out on Bay Street and display our displeasure and how we are being treated as small Bahamian businesses is really something that shouldn't be happening,” he noted. 

He further emphasised that the truth of the matter is that the gas station business is an essential business for the public and for the country. He continued to say that, “And if you take the opportunity to get rid of us, you're going to find yourself saddled and in bed with people will be a nightmare.”

Retails also say that this is a sad position in which the government is placing them in, because the cost of business is extremely high, and at the end of the day, they're going to have to make some tough decisions.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

A damaged building in St Kitts and Nevis following the passage of Hurricane Maria.
Uncategorised

War of words over St Kitts-Nevis Hurricane Relief Fund continues

Friday, 13th September 2024

Uncategorised

Early morning smash kills Swetes man

Friday, 13th September 2024

Uncategorised

Medals for 61 members of St Kitts-Nevis Defence Force

Friday, 13th September 2024

Minister Brantley (right) and H.E. Dr. Malki
Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis and States of Palestine sign agreement to establish diplom...

Friday, 13th September 2024

Uncategorised

I paid school by washing dishes, mopping floor and serving people says PM...

Friday, 13th September 2024

Uncategorised

Dominica only country in the world to vaccinate 50% of its population 

Friday, 13th September 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton land in Jamaica amid protests
Uncategorised

Why Jamaica is unhappy with Prince William's visit?

Friday, 13th September 2024

Trinidad and Tobago hit by severe thunderstorm, flooding (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago hit by severe thunderstorm, flooding

Friday, 13th September 2024