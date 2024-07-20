Saint Lucia Carnival 2024 was resounding success, says PM Pierre

Saint Lucia: Prime Minister Philip J Pierre has extended his congratulations to all the stakeholders involved in making Saint Lucia Carnival 2024 a huge success.



He said that the collective efforts and dedication of everyone involved assured a peaceful and vibrant celebration that showcased the rich culture and true essence of the island nation.



Not only this, but the Prime Minister also expressed his appreciation to the visitors who are travellers from near and far who want to join in the festivities.



He further motivated them to continue making Saint Lucia Carnival a feature in their vacation plans while recognizing their significant role in enriching the celebrations.



PM Pierre outlined, "First of all, I want to really congratulate the Ministry of Creative Industries and the minister, his permanent secretary, the chairman of the Carnival Development Committee and Everybody Events Committee, and everybody who made Carnival the great success it was."



He called the carnival a 'real success' and said that it was a big great show of togetherness featuring high-quality costumes which were very colorful.



"I want to thank all the visitors and tell them to be kind of a feature of the holiday calendar. So all in all, I think we had a good season, and we look forward to next year's next year's Carnival celebrations," outlined the Prime Minister.



In addition to this, the Saint Lucian leader also acknowledged the diligent work of the Castries City Council during the post carnival clean up efforts, which were much needed. He mentioned that their quick and efficient operations ensured that the city quickly returned to its pristine conditions.



PM Philip J Pierre also encouraged everyone to continue supporting and participating in the Lucian Carnival, which will ensure its growth and success in the years to come.



It is to be noted that the carnival this year was a resounding success with hundreds and thousands of people taking to streets along with several renowned faces joining them, marking the overall success of the event.