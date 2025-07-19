South African star Tyla arrives in Barbados to headline Tipsy Music Festival this weekend

Held annually in July, Tipsy Music Festival returns to Barbados this year on July 19 and July 20, featuring the very best regional and global artists and DJs.

Barbados: South African singer and songwriter Tyla touched down in Barbados on Friday and shared her excitement in a brief interview at the airport. She said she always wanted to visit the island, and she is looking forward to bringing her South African dance moves to the stage on Sunday at Tipsy Music Festival – Day 2.

Held annually in July, Tipsy Music Festival returns to Barbados this year on July 19 and July 20, featuring the very best regional and global artists and DJs.

According to the information, Tyla arrived at the Grantley Adams International Airport moments ahead of her performance. The Grammy winning multi-platinum global superstar is set to headline this year’s edition of this highly anticipated festival.

Upon her arrival, she was greeted by tourism officials who had arranged a special welcome for her including performances by local masquerades.

She said that she is excited and this is her 2nd time visiting the Caribbean but her first performing here. “I went to Jamaica before, but this is my first time. Barbados,” said the singer.

Talking about what her fans can expect on Sunday, she said, “Well, I'm going to be performing the bangers. I'm excited to show my South African I have my South African dancers with me, so we're going to have a lot of vibes. I know you guys like to dance over here, so it's going to be a lot of dancing and a lot of just good vibes. So yeah, I want to also some people to come on stage with me so we can make it, you know, very fun.”

She further called the island nation ‘beautiful’ and said that everybody loves to come here because of just the water and just how beautiful, kind and welcoming the people are.

“As soon as I came in, like, everyone was just so welcoming, saying welcome home and everything. So, it's just very felt good. Yeah. I'm happy to be here,” added the South African singer.

Tipsy Music Festival 2025

The Tipsy Music Festival 2025 in Barbados, happening on July 19-20 will feature a lineup including Tyla, Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin & Fay Ann Lyons, Edwin Yearwood, Lil Rick, Jus Jay & Friends and The Kings of Bouyon.

The festival will be a two-day event with the first day being a beach party and the second a white party.

The tickets for the event are already sold out with the organizers anticipating this year’s edition to be highly successful and attracting a number of patrons from across the region.