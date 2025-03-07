Barbados gears up for Caribbean Music Festival 2025, Vybz Kartel to headline star-studded lineup

Barbados: The Caribbean Music Festival 2025 is all set to make a comeback featuring an all-star lineup headlined by the dancehall legend Vybz Kartel himself. Taking place on Easter Sunday, April 20, at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, the festival promises a historical night of culture, music and electrifying vibes.

As of now the lineup for the highly anticipated Caribbean Music Festival includes Vybz Kartel, Spice, Tommy Lee, Teejay, Mali Don, Yung Bredda and Ayetian.

The tickets for the event are now officially live and Early Bird General and VIP tickets have already been sold out, showcasing the interest of the fans for the upcoming music event.

Reportedly, fans from across the region are eagerly securing their spots to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event. The organisers called upon the fans to purchase their tickets at the earliest with the general admission tickets starting at just $100 BD. Meanwhile, the 3Ws (Stands) tickets cost around $150 BBD, Courtyard (Field) costs around $200 BBD, VIP costs $450 BBD, Ultra VIP costs $1000 BBD while Suites are priced at $12,000 BBD for Uncatered and $16,000 BBD for Catered.

Patrons can secure their tickets by signing up for an account at the www.eventpass24.com or through Eventbrite. On the other hand, people can also purchase tickets offline from various outlets as follows:

Sole Addiction, Bridgetown

Sol, Warrens

Excuse Me Miss, Bridgetown

Top 10, Haggat Hall

Vibrant Boutique, Lanterns Mall

Forever Blessed Boutique, Bridgetown

King of Fades (Sheraton Mall, Bridgetown and Six Roads)

No 1 Beauty Supply Stores (locations in Oistins, Six Roads, Wildey, Rock Dundo, One Accord, Eagle Hall, Swan Street and St Michael’s Row)

The organiser of the Caribbean Music Festival Vibbian Fagan shared the excitement for the upcoming festival and said that this is more than just a concert, it is the ultimate Caribbean music experience. He said that with Early Bird VIP already sold out, the energy has been building and Vybz Kartel along with the stellar lineup are set to light up Kensington Oval.