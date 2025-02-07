History was made at Sugar Mas 53, Biggest and Boldest Carnival Ever: Samal Duggins

The carnival, held from December 13, 2024, to January 2, 2025, featured exciting events and attracted visitors from around the world.

St Kitts and Nevis: Minister of Tourism Samal Duggins has lauded the 2024 edition of St Kitts and Nevis Carnival also known as Sugar Mas 53 and called it the ‘biggest and boldest carnival ever.’ History was made as the Federation recorded highest arrivals at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport with arrival of over 16,274 passengers from the region & beyond.

Minister shared the statistics on his Facebook account, and also said that the Federation made history during the celebrations, “it was more than just a carnival as it was a cultural movement that broke records, boosted the economy and showcased the Federation on global stage”.

The carnival took place from December 13, 2024, to January 2, 2025, and featuring multiple exciting events while attracting several people from across the world.

The record-breaking highlights of this year’s carnival included the largest grand parade featuring more than 3000 Mas revellers which filled the streets of Basseterre. The carnival also saw the largest J'ouvert with more than 6000 individuals bringing unmatched energy.

This year also marked the largest registration for Junior Folklore Troupe having over 1500 clowns and more than 250 folklore performers.

As per Minister Samal Duggins, during the Sugar Mas, there were 90 percent high occupancy rates at the Marriott, Park Hyatt and Royal St. Kitts. The KOI Resorts witnessed another 80 percent increase in visitors.

The Sugar Mas 2025 also had the largest folklore competition, and more than 700 attendees showed robust support for youth calypsos making the biggest junior calypso monarch audience.

Not only this but more than 200 local vendors profited during this season, and this also marked the largest vendor participation during the carnival season.

Moreover, there Minister Duggins said that the festivities had over 3.3 million Facebook views and over 30 private events featured across the island during Sugar Mas 53.

While sharing these major developments during the last carnival year, Minister Duggins noted that it was truly a statement of the culture, economic impact and the national pride. He also reiterated his commitment to transforming the creative industries, expanding opportunities for cultural entrepreneurs and ensuring that Sugar Mas continues to be the biggest and best in the region.