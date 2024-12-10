McDonald’s Unveils Thrilling Squid Game Meal and Challenge in Australia featuring 'Dalgona Candy'

From tomorrow (December 11, 2024) onwards, just in time for Netflix’s viral series’ second season return later this month, the McDonald’s Squid Game Meal and Challenge will be dropping across Australia.

McDonald’s is all set to immerse its customers in a thrilling world of Squid Game, with its next jaw dropping adult meal which will be exclusive to Australia.

From tomorrow (December 11, 2024) onwards, just in time for Netflix’s viral series’ second season return later this month, the McDonald’s Squid Game Meal and Challenge will be dropping across Australia.

This adult meal named ‘Macca's Squid Game Meal’ has been inspired by the most popular show of Netflix and will include 10 piece Chicken McNuggets Medium or Large meal which will be served with limited time Korean BBQ sauce and their world famous fries as well as a drink.

The Macca's Squid Game Meal and Challenge will be available nationwide till Tuesday, January 7, 2025, while stock lasts.

The most exciting part of the meal is that it comes with a ‘Dalgona Candy’. This infamous candy comes to McDonald’s to test Aussie players as part of the Squid Game Challenge with four shapes set to have foodies in beads of sweat. The four shapes will be triangle, circle, star and an exciting Golden Arches 'M'.

The Dalgona scene from Squid Game puts participants’ skills to the test in the viral candy challenge, live as well as in person.

This exclusive meal will allow Squid Game fans to experience the thrill of the viral challenge IRL at McDonald’s and that too without any consequences.

While announcing the development, the McD staff noted, “Test your skill level as you lick, bite & crack your way to glory, for an exciting chance to win an exclusively made MACCA'S & SQUID GAME GREEN PLAYER TRACKSUIT.”

Not only this but for the ones who have super steady hands and if they master the M shape, they will go into a draw to win One Hundred Thousand Dollars.

Notably, this special meal will be served up in an adult sized box adorned with Squid Game characters for the next four weeks, giving customers enough time to collect and master all four candy shapes.

Additionally, the Marketing Director for McDonald’s Australia, Amanda Nakad outlined that everyone must have seen Squid Game on Netflix, now experience it at McDonald’s as they are bringing the game to life for fans and customers alike across all restaurants in Australia.

"Whether you're a Macca's collector, are planning to binge-watch Squid Game, or simply want to enjoy this unique candy, now is your chance to get in on this exclusive collaboration. So, the only question is... are you ready to play?," she added.

Meanwhile, the Squid Game season two drops on Netflix on Boxing Day (26 December 2024).