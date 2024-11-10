Skyla Connor St Kitts and Nevis' first medal at OECS Swimming Championships

St Kitts and Nevis: Skyla Connor has secured the first medal for St Kitts and Nevis at the ongoing OECS Swimming Championships. She won a silver in the 50m breaststroke in the 11 to 12 age group category.



The young swimmer is participating in a number of events over the three days from November 8 to 10 and has bagged her first and her team’s first medal. She is participating in 400m freestyle, 200m medley relay, 200m free relay, 200m IM, 50m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly and 200m mixed free relay.



Connor is part of the Bring It Swim team from St Kitts and Nevis who are currently in St Vincent from November 8 to 10 to compete in the 32nd edition of the OECS Swimming Championship.



The team comprises of 15 young and talented swimmers, all of whom practiced their skills and acclimating to the pool environment in Barbados before the actual championship.



As Skyla Connor won the medal, the leaders and citizens of St Kitts and Nevis were thrilled and taking to social media to extend their heartfelt congratulations to her.





The Department of Sports of Nevis noted that the Ministry of Sports is congratulating her for winning the silver medal in the girls 11-12 age 50m breaststroke at the OECS Swimming Championship in St Vincent.



Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley reshared the post of St Kitts Nevis Aquatics Federation which stated, “And we have a medal! Skyla Conner, competing in the 11-12 age category, took the silver medal in today’s 50m breaststroke. Congratulations Skyla.”



Notably, the 32nd OECS Swimming Championships features 170 swimmers from across 9 Caribbean countries who are competing in different categories of swimming.



The participants hail from Antigua & Barbuda, Anguilla (first timers), the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts & Nevis, St. Maarten, Saint Lucia, and host Saint Vincent & the Grenadines.