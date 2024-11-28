Three Saint Lucian cricketers named in West Indies squad for Senior Women’s tour of India

The tournament will feature a multi format series which is set to take place in December 2024.

Saint Lucia: Three cricketers from Saint Lucia have been chosen for the Cricket West Indies squad for the highly anticipated West Indies Senior Women’s tour of India.

The players which are part of the squad from Saint Lucia includes Qiana Joseph, Zaida James and Nerissa Crafton, all of whom were also part of the West Indies World Cup squad in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the information, the tour comprises of three T20 Internationals and three One-Day international, offering the West Indies team a significant chance to compete against one of the leading nations in cricket.

Notably, the T20I series will kick off at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on December 15, followed by the ODI series at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium from December 22. It is reported that the ODI segment is especially significant as it carries crucial points for the ICC Women’s Championship.

The three cricketers from Saint Lucia are known to display exceptional skills on the field which is why they have been selected for this significant tour to India.

As the CWI announced the official squad for the tournament, Head Coach Shane Deitz expressed his pleasure over the fact that the team is getting the chance to play against higher ranked opposition.

He said that at the moment, everyone is taking the good momentum which the West Indies team gained at the T20 World Cup into this series as they showed that they can compete against the top teams.

Deitz emphasised that since he has taken over, he has seen significant improvements in all areas but still they have a long way to go. He said that the management wants to get more females involved with franchise cricket moving forward and looking toward India and it is always good to play in front of the IPL teams in India.

Complete squad of West Indies for Senior Women’s tour of India

Hayley Matthews (Captain)

Shemaine Campbelle (Vice-Captain)

Aaliyah Alleyne

Shamilia Connell

Nerissa Crafton

Deandra Dottin

Afy Fletcher

Shabika Gajnabi

Chinelle Henry

Zaida James

Qiana Joseph

Mandy Mangru

Ashmini Munisar

Karishma Ramharack

Rashada Williams

Schedule of Matches for the West Indies for Senior Women’s tour of India

T20Is

December 15 – 1st T20I at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai (9 30 am)

December 17 – 2nd T20I at at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai (9 30 am)

December 19 – 3rd T20I at at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai (9 30 am)

ODIs

December 22 – 1st ODI at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara (4 am)

December 24 – 2nd ODI at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara (4 am)

December 27 – 3rd ODI at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara (4 am)