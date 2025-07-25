Wendy’s to open 1st-ever restaurant in Guyana this August

The restaurant will stick to its roots, serving fresh favourites like square burgers, spicy chicken sandwiches, nuggets, and frosty treats.

Guyana: World recognized quick-service restaurant (QSR) brand Wendy’s is set to make its Guyana debut with the opening of its first ever restaurant in August.

The restaurant is set to stay true to its roots by bringing fresh made to order craveable menus with items such as square hamburgers, spicy chicken sandwich, chicken nuggets, and frosty treats to all local customers.

With its first restaurant opening on the Vlissingen Road in Georgetown that will have customizable menu options along with a welcoming setting that is designed according to the local taste.

The move came after a franchise agreement between The Wendy’s Company and WenKai Inc., who agreed to open three of Wendy’s restaurants by the end of 2025 including an expansion into Suriname.

The restaurant is set to stay true to its roots and offer a modern and convenient dining experience by providing dine-in seating, drive through services, and delivery services to all its customers.

WenKai Inc. which is 100% owned by Guyanese led by franchisee Iman Khan Cummings aims to expand Wendy’s and bring a deeper experience to the food and hospitality services.

Saying that it aims to raise the bar for quick-service dining in Guyana while investing in the local economy by creating more jobs for the locals of Guyana.

Iman Khan-Cummings franchisee and founder of WenKai Inc. expressed her excitement over bringing the new venture food branch to Guyana as she looks forward to serving fresh made to order meals that will foster stronger relationships in the community.

She also stated that this was an exciting milestone for Guyana.