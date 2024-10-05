JRCC to partner with Caribbean CBI units, aims to enhance due diligence 

The Joint Regional Communications Centre (JRCC) is all set to work with the heads of Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Units across the Caribbean to further strengthen the programme’s safety and security. JRCC will be collaborating with CBI units in Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia.



It is being said that this partnership strives to provide timely guidance to the CBI Unit heads on conducting thorough due diligence in order to ensure that the CBI programmes maintains utmost integrity.



The JRCC will be offering advice to the CBI units from time to time while guiding them on complex due diligence procedures and companies which conduct due diligence.



The JRCC will also guide these units and their heads on how to engage with internationally renowned due diligence firms including S-RM, FACT-UK and Thomson Reuters. These agencies are known for providing various due diligence services including checklists, document retrieval etc.



This partnership between JRCC and CBI Units in the Caribbean is anticipated to yield fruitful results as it will promote transparency and accountability within the Citizenship by Investment Programmes.



In addition to this, there will be several benefits of this collaboration including improved due diligence, increased transparency and regional cooperation to name a few. This will make the Caribbean CBI Programmes more authentic and will eventually attract more high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and their families.



Notably, the Joint Regional Communications Centre is particularly responsible for the operations as well as management of the APIS - Advance Passenger Information System, which screens around 40 million passengers annually, especially those entering and travelling within the CARICOM region through air or seaports.



CARICOM IMPACS JRCC is one of the two sub agencies of CARICOM IMPACS as the other one is the Regional Intelligence Fusion Centre (RIFC).



Seeing the history of the JRCC in conducting screening of so many individuals every year, it is being anticipated that this upcoming partnership of the centre with the CBI units will significantly enhance the region against illegal activities and people.



The CBI units are also expected to be better equipped to identify and mitigate potential risks while promoting transparency in the CBI programmes which will be highly beneficial as transparency has seen a major surge among both investors and governments in recent years.



This major collaboration will be another step forward by CBI units to enhance their programme and maintain its integrity in the investment migration industry.