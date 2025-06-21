Guyana’s First Lady Arya Ali inaugurates Zia’s Play Park

Guyana: The First Lady of Guyana, Arya Ali, along with other officials have commissioned and unveiled Zia’s Play Park as part of the ongoing Recreational Development and Beautification Project.

On Friday, the First Lady Arya Ali along with her children visited at the new park, which is located in Leonora, WCD. The park bloomed with colors from the play amenities for children such as a gazebo, comfortable seating, good lighting, a variety of fruit trees, and washroom facilities for children to enjoy during their recreational activities.

The play park is set to offer families across the West Coast a vital civic hub and a safe and scenic place to relax, socialize and exercise.

The Office of the First Lady collaborated on the project with the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Guyana, and the Ministry of Public Works in order to bring the people of the West Coast community along with the neighboring villages a common area to socialize and for the children to play.

Speaking at the opening event the First Lady said that true development does not only come through roads and bridges, it is also through the improving the lifestyle of the citizens which also includes creating a recreational park where children and people can feel safe, relax and enjoy a better quality of life.

Adding that as the government we are committed to improving the quality of life by ensuring that citizens can form stronger bonds through these spaces. Which is the real beauty of these spaces, they aim only to bring families, neighbours and a nation together.

She requested the residents of Leonora and neighboring villages to manage and guard the facility by ensuring that no vandalism or destruction are committed on the facility as they have been committed and many other facilities across the country. For the recreational park is intended for children to enjoy and to bring pride to the community

Chinese Ambassador Yang Yang also delivered her remarks at the ceremony saying that China is always proud to support Guyana and be part of Guyana’s Development through their collaboration on a number of projects and development programmes, noting it is due to the warm and friendly relations between the two countries.

The National Beautification Project, led by the Office of the First Lady, aims to reshape the physical and social landscape of communities by promoting unity in the community, healthy lifestyles and eco-friendliness. As it is developing eight more recreational areas across the country and has already transformed nine public spaces into thriving parks.