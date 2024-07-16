Friday, 19th July 2024
St. Kitts and Nevis: Park Hyatt Resort to offer employment, announces vacancies

“Park Hyatt St. Kitts is embarking on a journey to welcome you to learn if you’d like to learn more about Park Hyatt St. Kitts, a company who believes in the power of belonging and making people feel at home then,” mentioned the Park Hyatt St. Kitts.

Tuesday, 16th July 2024

St. Kitts and Nevis: Park Hyatt, a luxury Caribbean resort where the authentic experiences foster enriching stays for the guests. The resort has come up with several of the vacancies.

There have been several of the vacancies introduced by the resort. The list to them is as follows-

  • Bartender
  • Bell Attendant
  • Laundry Attendant
  • Housekeeping Supervisor
  • P.B.X. Telephone Operator
  • Sous Chef (Speciality Restaurant)
  • General Hotel Positions

The resort has outlined that to join the place, the interested ones can visit Hyatt.com/careers

“Come work for an organization that celebrates individuality, empowers everyone to be their best and provides unique experiences to the colleagues and guests,” added the resort.

Considerably, the resort outlined that all the qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or protected veteran status.

Park Hyatt Resort is a family-friendly resort that offers various activities and wellness programming. A full-service spa is part of this resort. Interestingly, some of the best restaurants in St. Kitts.

There are distinct guest rooms with the contemporary decor, soaking tubs and stunning views. Reserving suite for an elevated stay at the St. Kitts Resort offers two bedrooms, individual pools with private sundecks and unobstructed views of the Caribbean sea and neighboring Nevis Island.

The luxury resort is nestled in a secluded area offering golden sandy beaches and crystal-clear water, overlooking the narrows- a majestic straight separating St. Kitts and its volcanic sister-island of Nevis.

Significantly, the work experience at such a prestigious place would provide an aid in inculcating all at best skills in one.

Sasha Baptiste

