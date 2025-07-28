PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar nominated unopposed for position of UNC political leader

The party announced her nomination for another term on July 27 at their Chaguanas headquarters.

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has been nominated to continue in her position as the political leader of the United National Congress (UNC) party 2025 without any opposition.

The party publicly made the announcement at their headquarters in Chaguanas on July 27 nominating her to retain her position for another term. An announcement that was met with cheers and approval from all that were present at the venue.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar took the stand at the Chaguanas event and expressed her gratitude to all that were present including UNC members, MPs, and senators.

She began her address by emphasizing on the importance of internal elections as they represent a test of strength, clarity, and resolve that underscore her commitment to democratic process and constitutional timelines.

Noting that 3 months ago the people of Trinidad and Tobago returned to the government with a very historic mandate for which the party thanks them.

Reflecting upon the April general elections, the prime minister noted that from the moment the people entrusted her with leadership.

She vowed that internal, local and national elections will always be called for when they are constitutionally due; and to that she has kept her word to all people of our land.

She pledged to first keep serving the party so together they can serve the nation at the best. Adding that “leadership is hardest when institutions wobble and stumble and there are so many things that are collapsing all around.”

“Do not fear, because Kamla is here” she firmly expressed to the citizens present highlighting that even in times of uncertainty and building of the nation the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago should never ever give up hope.

This will mark her fourth term serving as a UNC political leader, a position she first won after being elected in 2010.

Citizens of Trinidad and Tobago took to Facebook to congratulate the “well deserved” achievement with one user writing, “Congratulations may God continue to richly bless you our Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar with good health and strength and the visionary and foresight to take our Trinidad and Tobago forward and build a great Nation and may you always be a blessing to others love in the house”

“Long live our Queen, our Mother of the nation, our blessed Honourable Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar,” commented another netizen.