SVG: Body of missing Saint Lucian farmer found in freshly dug grave, police launch major investigation

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has launched a full investigation after officials were alerted around 11 a.m. Sunday to the body of a man found in a freshly dug grave.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: A dead body of a Saint Lucian man was found in a freshly dug grave in the Lowmans Leeward Mountains, on November 9. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Lee-Chang Anthony, a farmer who had been living at Long Wall, Kingstown, St Vincent, confirmed the police.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said that they have launched a rigorous investigation into the matter. The officials noted that they received information about the dead body of a male in a freshly dug grave around 11 am on Sunday.

One of the eye witnesses told the officials that when he was passing by the area of Lowmans Leeward Mountain, he saw the body was placed in a fresh grave which was partially covered.

Along with the medical staff, the authorities responded to the scene and discovered a body wrapped in a black polybag lying in the grave. They then removed the body and placed it on the ground, after which the medical team examined it for any signs of injuries or wounds.

The police officers then ordered that the body of the deceased be transported to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination, which was scheduled for November 12, to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, the colleagues of the dead farmer have expressed their grief over the death of Lee-Chang Anthony, as they told the officials that “Lee was a farmer and involved in the growing of marijuana.” They also said “He spent most of his time in the mountains and was friendly with everyone in the area,” they further stated.

Since then, the police have begun their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the 32-year-old farmer. Officials also urged residents to contact them if they have any additional information about the incident.