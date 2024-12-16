Sezetta Hamilton wins Antigua’s Got Talent 2024, says she is ‘beyond ecstatic’

Hamilton, who is also a health worker from profession performed on Aretha Franklin’s 1967 classic ‘Natural Woman’.

Sezetta Hamilton won the 3rd edition of the Antigua’s Got Talent 2024 on Saturday. The finals were hosted at the Lucky Eddi’s in English Harbour.

Hamilton, who is also a health worker from profession performed on Aretha Franklin’s 1967 classic ‘Natural Woman’. The performance received major applaud from both judges, and crowd alike.

The event was organised by the PAAWS - an animal charity with a sole purpose of raising funds for animals.

Hamilton who scored 166 points out of 200 expressed her happiness following the victory and noted that she is beyond ecstatic.

Sezetta Hamilton – Winner's Note

After winning the talent show, Sezetta Hamilton expressed her enthusiasm and called the event “electric”.

She also thanked the event managers for welcoming such rich talent, allowing Antiguans to express their talent.

Notably, Hamilton is also a keen animal lover said that it was important her to support PAAWS and added that every animal deserves love, compassion and a safe home just like any other being.

As the winner was announced, the hundreds of local residents who turned out for the event gave a huge round of applause as they were also equally impressed with Sezetta’s performance.

Performance Antigua’s Got Talent 2024

A total of 26 performers rocked the stage with different performances, making the night full of excitement.

Sezetta walked away with a 50-inch smart TV which was given to her by courtesy of headline sponsor Townhouse Megastore. The price was presented to the winner by MP Chet Greene.

Meanwhile, dancer Keithroy Merchant from Skerritts Pasture secured the 2nd position after he performed a Michael Jackson medley. He earned an overnight stay at the Gunpowder Suites in Antigua.

Dion Pile – under the stage name Kritiqz – secured the third place with his original song entitled ‘Streets’. He won day passes to the Carlisle Bay resort.

They contestants were given points for talent, creativity, stage presence, audience response and overall performance following which the top three were chosen from among the 26 participants.

The evening was opened by the 2022 winner of Antigua’s Got Talent Stephen Gore who sang the rendition of Maroon 5’s ‘Memories’. Also, a famous local band of Antigua the Strays gave a guest performance after the performances came to an end.

Antigua’s Got Talent raised over EC$50,000

Following the event, PAAWS PRO Gemma Handy noted that she was absolutely speechless by the talent on display, and it takes a lot of courage to get up there and perform and this year’s performers really impressed everyone.

As it was a fundraiser, Antigua’s Got Talent raised more than EC$50,000 for the PAAWS’s Parham-based rescue shelter.

Talking about this huge collection, Handy added that this record amount has been made possible because of the generous support of the VIP sponsors whose donations accounted for more than 50 percent. She added that the rest of it came from entrance fees, raffle ticket sales as well as individual donations for which her team is incredibly grateful.

She further talked about her charity and said that PAAWS has rehomed over 4000 animals over the last 30 years which means that all of them got a second chance at life.

Expressing her thankfulness to the people who came forward to showcase their support to the animals, Handy said that they are doing are a great job by making the lives of cats and dogs a little easier.