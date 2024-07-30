Dominica, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago gets visa-free entry to Thailand

The Thai Consulate in Los Angeles shared the update on July 25, 2024, extending the visa free access to 93 additional countries including Dominica, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago.

Thailand has included three Caribbean islands including Dominica, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago in its list of visa free countries. Now, travellers from these countries can travel to Thailand for leisure or business and stay up to 60 days without requiring visa.

The Thai Consulate in Los Angeles shared the update on July 25, 2024, extending the visa free access to 93 additional countries including Dominica, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago.

The Thai authorities said this major step is aimed at boosting Thailand’s tourism sector. The statement also noted that the extension of stays is solely at the discretion of the immigration officer.

The visa exemptions have been given for the purpose of vacation, business engagements or urgent work for up to 60 days. This period can be extended for another 30 days and not more than that.

This new development will benefit these Caribbean countries and their citizens alike. The move is also anticipated to not only boost tourism but also ease trade and boost diplomatic ties between Thailand and the 93 countries.

In addition to this, Thailand is also set to introduce the new Destination Thailand Visa for remote workers, freelancers, digital nomads, participants of activities such as Muay Thai courses, sport training, Thai cooking classes etc with the period of stay not exceeding 180 days and with a visa validity of five years.

As tourism is a key pillar of the Thai economy, this strategy aims to completely recover the country from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the reports, the country recorded 17.5 million foreign tourists' arrivals in the first six months of this years, which is up by 35 percent from the same period last year. However, the numbers are still below when compared to the pre pandemic levels.

It was also reported that most of the visitors were from Malaysia, China and India and this new visa waiver for a total of 93 countries aims to attract people from all across the world, giving them the chance to explore the Southeast Asia country.