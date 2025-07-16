Cole Palmer visits roots in St Kitts and Nevis after winning FIFA Club World Cup

Cole Palmer arrived with his Best Player and Man of the Match trophies after winning against PSG.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The renowned international football star from the United Kingdom, Cole Palmer, was seen arriving in St. Kitts and Nevis on July 15. The 23 -year-old visited the birthplace of his grandfather Sterry Palmer for the first time along with his family after winning the FIFA Club World Cup and he was seen holding the trophy from this significant victory upon landing.

As he arrived on the island, the members from the government of St Kitts and Nevis including Deputy Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and the country’s Minister of Tourism, Marsha T. Henderson honoured him with an honorary welcome featuring traditional dances and special performances.

Palmer then paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew where Dr Drew welcomed the Palmer family and expressed pride in Cole’s achievements on the international stage.

“We are proud to see a descendant of St. Kitts and Nevis representing with such distinction in global football. Your success is not only a personal triumph but also a testament to the legacy of Kittitian resilience, talent, and global influence,” Prime Minister Drew said.

To commemorate Cole’s visit to the country, the Prime Minister presented Cole with the St. Kitts and Nevis jersey and a handcrafted piece of indigenous Caribbean art as a symbol of his ancestral heritage and the pride that St. Kitts and Nevis share in his achievements.

Although Chelsea star Cole Palmer was born and raised in England, he has strong ties to St. Kitts and Nevis through his grandfather, who hailed from the island nation. This dual heritage is often reflected in his football boots, which proudly feature the flags of both England and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Cole expressed his joy at finally setting foot in St. Kitts and Nevis, saying it felt especially meaningful after winning the Club World Cup, as the land holds a special place in his family's history as his grandfather's love affair with football began here which eventually inspired Cole's own passion for the sport.

The football sensation also made a surprise visit to the football camp at the Keith “Kayamba” Gumbs Playfield in Newtown and young players were seen shouting with excitement upon seeing him.

During his visit, he is set to explore the island nation and indulge in the various offerings available in St Kitts and Nevis.