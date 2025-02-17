Vybz Kartel to make global comeback at Wireless 2025 with Drake after prison release

Vybz Kartel will make his comeback at the 2025 Wireless Festival, his first international appearance since being released in July 2024.

Jamaica: The dancehall artist of Jamaica Vybz Kartel is set to make his long-awaited comeback to the global stage at the Wireless Festival 2025. He will be joining Canadian rapper and singer Drake for a performance, marking his first international appearance after his release from prison 13 years in July 2024.

The festival is scheduled to take place from July 11 to 13 and it will celebrate its 20th anniversary at Finsbury Park in London, featuring Drake headlining all three nights with unique setlists.

Alongside Drake, Vybz Kartel will also be sharing stage with Nigerian superstar Burna Boy.

The Wireless Festiva lineup also features R&B sensation Summer Walker, and OVO Sound’s PARTYNEXTDOOR. The organizers stated that they will also be announcing addition performers soon, as the inclusion of Vybz Kartel has already created immense buzz across social media.

Global Comeback After Spending 13 Years in Prison

The announcement of this performance comes after Kartel’s release from prison last year after he spent 13 years behind bars in relation to a murder offence. However, the Jamaica Court acquitted him citing reasons such as juror misconduct and artists’ deteriorating health due to Graves’ disease.

Soon after his release, he Vybz Kartel made a solid comeback to the music industry and hosted his first Freedom Street concert on New Year’s Eve in Jamaica which turned out to be a huge success. He was also nominated for his first Grammy Award for the Best Reggae Album during the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

Kartel’s upcoming performance at Wireless Festival 2025 will be his first major global festival appearance in more than a decade and fans are eagerly anticipating his performance alongside renowned singer Drake.

Additionally, the Jamaican dancehall king is also expected to headline the Summerjam Festival in Cologne, Germany from July 4-6 alongside Shenseea, Beenie Man, Alborosie, Inner Circle and others.

Apart from this, his 2025 schedule includes a performance in the Bahamas next month, followed by his tour across the Caribbean region including stops in Barbados, British Virgin Islands and Guyana.