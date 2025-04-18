Sweet Heist: Candy, chocolates among $106k in goods robbed from delivery truck in Trinidad

The A.S. Brydens and Sons salesman reportedly secured the vehicle loaded with goods by locking all doors and compartments before entering the supermarket with his assistant to conduct business.

Trinidad and Tobago: A brazen robbery took place on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at Kelly’s Supermarket in Diego Martin. According to the information, a 35-year-old salesman, employed by A.S. Brydens and Sons, parked his delivery truck, PEB 7198, in the supermarket's parking lot around 8:40 am, leading to the robbery of a whopping $106,363.16 TTD.

At around 9:10 am that same morning, while the salesman was still inside the supermarket, he was informed that several individuals were seen offloading the items from his delivery truck. The driver and his assistance immediately rushed towards the vehicle only to find several items missing.

The robbed items included 1 case Oreo Mega Stuff – $517.92, 12 boxes Cadbury Wonder Bar – $2,240.64, 4 packets Mr. Big – $850.00, 1 case Dentine Ice Winter – $1,785.60, 11 packets Trident Spearmint – $1,215.57, 1 case Trident Original – $1,326.08, 1 case Trident Tropical Twist – $1,326.08, 11 packets Trident Bubble Gum – $1,215.57, 2 cases Dentine Ice Arctic Chill – $3,571.20, 2 cases Dentine Ice Spearmint – $1,785.60, 1 case Dentine Ice Cinnamon – $1,785.60, 3 cases Dentine Ice Peppermint – $5,356.80, 33 cases Cadbury Milk Bar – $15,109.00, 26 packets Cadbury Milk Bar – $248.00, 30 cases Cadbury Whole Nut – $13,735.00, 10 cases Cadbury Milk – $4,731.30, 3 cases Oreo Rolls – $572.40, 3 cases Energizer AAA4 Batteries – $1,489.32, 1 case Energizer AAAA4 G-2 Batteries – $264.22, 13 cases Energizer AAAA6 Batteries – $6,245.20, 12 cases AAAA2 Batteries – $3,648.12, 4 cases Spark Regular 202 – $6,515.72, 10 cases Caramel – $4,578.00, 23 cases Cadbury Milk – $13,888.78, 12 cases Cadbury Whole Nut – $5,967.60 and 12 cases Cadbury Fruit Nut – $6,393.84.

Following the incident, the salesman made the report with the police and PC Mendez of the Western Division CID is investigating the incident.