St Kitts and Nevis: PM Terrance Drew to host 2025 New Year’s Gala

Prime Minister Terrance Drew's New Year Gala will be held from 7 pm onwards at the St Kitts Marriott Resort.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew along with his wife Diani Jimesha Prince Drew is all set to host its annual 2025 New Year’s Gala on Saturday, January 4, 2025, under the theme ‘Building Prosperity Through Sustainability.’

The tickets for the event are available now and individuals can visit the SKNLP Office, Fort Street, Basseterre to purchase the same.

The Prime Minister’s New Year Gala will be held from 7 pm onwards at the St Kitts Marriott Resort. The event is set to be a Black Tie and Red Carpet Affair.

Meanwhile, the keynote speaker for the exciting event will be Raheemah Abdulaleem who is the special assistant to the President of the USA and General Counsel in the White House, Executive Office of the President.

The entertainment will be provided by local artists including INFamus, Real Right Entertainment Feat EK ‘The Real Right’, KC5 Band, Rucas He & David House, Jingle Bells String Band, Comedian Rachel Price. There will also be special guest artiste which will be revealed during the event only.

The Prime Minister will also be addressing the attendees and is expected to share his vision and talk about several upcoming projects.

With this event, Dr Drew expects to celebrate the new year with his constituents and share with them his ideas for the coming year.

During last year’s annual gala, PM Drew called it a true privilege to host the people of St Kitts and Nevis and said that their trust and confidence demonstrated in the Labour Party will be respected. He also expressed his commitment to work hard and make everyone proud of their homeland as St Kitts and Nevis progresses upwards on the economic ladder to retain the number one spot in all areas.

Sharing his administration’s objective, the Prime Minister said that it is to advance towards becoming a sustainable island state because they hold as a core value the belief that environmental resources must be preserved and protected at all times.

This year also PM Terrance Drew is looking forward to inviting all the constituents to his annual gala and asked them to purchase the tickets at the earliest.