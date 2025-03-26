US vlogger apologies after defecating in Trinidad cemetery during Carnival 2025

While sharing her carnival experience recaps, she said she had no other choice and actually followed other masquerades into the cemetery.

Trinidad and Tobago: A Social Media Vlogger who admitted to defecating in a cemetery on Carnival Tuesday has apologized for her actions. Gabrielle Fequiere who recently migrated from the United States to Trinidad and Tobago played mas with Yuma Vibe in 2025.

“No graves were disturbed or touched, and I promise you all your graves are safe and secure, I didn't do anything to disturb them, and I apologize that I offended you and I do take accountability for the situation which I was in,” she said.

During one of the Vlogger’s carnival experience recaps, she said she had no other choice and actually followed other masquerades into the cemetery. She has since deleted the original video but in another post, Fequiere explained that she tried to use the mas band’s washroom at 10 am but the stalls were filled.

“I had a full breakfast, I had a full lunch, and I didn’t stop to think it’s been a few hours, I’ve been holding in this all day... after holding for that whole day after dancing and whining it was extremely difficult,” she stated.

Fequiere who played mas alone said by 6pm she could not hold it anymore and could not find any businesses opened so she followed some people into the cemetery.

“They were in there doing their business and I’m like I got to go, like immediately right now, which is why I found like a little wall with like a little shrub of grass bush area following which I squatted to do my business,” she said.

In a response, Yuma Vibe rejected Fequiere’s behaviour and stated that Trinidad and Tobago respects not only the living but also the dead.

Yuma Vibe thanked the masquerades for respecting the country and the streets of Port of Spain while utilizing the facilities provided by the band.

Fequiere also came under fire by hundreds of social media comments and posts about the situation. “You think we can go to Madi Gras and use the bathroom on the cemetery. get real lady,” Xavier Holder said on Facebook. Another person commented that all of Trinidad was offended. The Vlogger vowed to prepare better next time and shared her story to give other first timers the heads up.