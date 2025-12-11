Belize motorcyclists to protest over new $300 training fee and licensing rules

Belize: A group of bike riders have obtained permission to protest against the government's order next week specifically around December 17, over proposed legislation, including a new $300 motorcycle training fee and updated licensing regulations.

The motorcycle riders stated that these new rules and regulations proposed by the government will financially burden them more, and will also lessen the opportunity of quickie transportation anywhere.

The Transport CEO Chester Williams, in an interview has confirmed that new adjustments will be done soon, however the ministry is always open to make adjustments according to the genuine concerns of the people.

He stated, these new regulations will benefit a lot of bikers and ensure safety and will also reduce the accidents rates in the nation.

Reportedly, Chester also disclosed the data of accidents that occurred in this year in which 36 accidents out of 56 were motorcycle related accidents. While showing the data he also alleged that these accidents mostly involved the young boys and those who did not have licenses.

Further he explained the full process that there will be a 2 week training session for all Class D driver's license applicants which will cost around $300. This training session will provide riders essential skills including break techniques, control over the vehicle, safe overtaking and compliance with traffic laws.

However, the motorcycle riders are not ready to accept these new rules and regulations as they are saying “these are the new schemes of the government to take money from us and this will only benefit them not us.”

Many people, especially riders, showered their anger towards the government on Facebook by posting their comments, as one of the comments Gudiel Salazar stated “Is it going to be difficult for the country, I am ready to protest because we are already paying for the insurance and additional $300 is very high.”

While the other said “license is around $4000 and we also pay for our insurance just like vehicle owners but yet only the cycle owners are targeted and not vehicle owners, why.”