Major breakthrough in decade old murder case with arrest of Guyanese national Kanand Ojha in New York

Guyana: The police have made a major breakthrough in a 10 year old murder case, which involved a Guyanese national Kanand Ojha. He was arrested and taken into police custody on Monday, September 8, 2025 in Queens, New York by US law enforcers.

The operation was executed by the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. This unit includes U.S. Marshals, Homeland Security officers, and ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) teams. Ojha’s arrest followed cooperation between Guyana and U.S. law enforcement agencies over many years.

Details of the case and police investigation

The accused is wanted in Guyana for the death of Noel “Nephi” Luther which took place in July 2015. The victim was a sex worker who was killed at the corner of Carmichael and Quamina Streets in Georgetown.

Police reported that Luther was shot once in the chest during a confrontation between his friend Ron “Andel” Forde and Ojha. Forde was later sentenced to prison for 20 years in 2017. He pleaded guilty to the charge of manslaughter for his role in killing.

A wanted bulletin was issued for Ojha in July 2019 as a result of his connection to the crime from police investigation. His arrest in New York is a result of the strong collaboration between the Guyana Police Force, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Attorney General’s Chambers, and the U.S. authorities which are using the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters framework.

The Government of Guyana said that the partnership between the two countries has played an important role in tracking the fugitives and bringing them to justice. Officials confirmed that deportation proceedings have started against Ojha. Upon his return to Guyana, he will stand trial for the murder of Luther. Both Guyana and the United States have promised to continue strengthening their law enforcement cooperation.