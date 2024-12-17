Grenada welcomes WestJet's inaugural flight from Toronto

To mark this auspicious occasion, a special event took place at Toronto Pearson International Airport featuring a vibrant celebration of Grenadian culture.

Grenada: The tourism officials in Grenada welcomed the inaugural flight of WestJet from Toronto, Canada. The nonstop flight departed from the Toronto Pearson International Airport at 9 30 am on December 15 and marked a major milestone in boosting connectivity between the two destinations.

To mark this auspicious occasion, a special event took place at Toronto Pearson International Airport featuring a vibrant celebration of Grenadian culture. This celebration included live entertainment, cultural performances as well as a special giveaway for all passengers.

The ceremony was also joined by representatives from WestJet and Grenada Tourism Authority who delivered special remarks and highlighted the significance of this new route in boosting tourism and economic ties between both destinations.

As the passengers landed at the Maurice Bishop International Airport, they were given a warm welcome by the officials from the Grenada Tourism Authority.

Chairman Randall Dolland greeted the passengers with some gifts and presented the Grenada Heritage Book to the pilot and crew, all of whom share the Grenadian heritage.

Also, CEO of the GTA, Petra Roach outlined that the team is thrilled to welcome the inaugural flight of WestJet from Toronto to Grenada and this development showcases the robust demand for the beautiful destination among the travellers in Canada.

She added that this new connection offers a great opportunity for the visitors to experience the unmatched natural beauty of Grenada, its warm hospitality and rich culture.

CEO Roach said that she is looking forward to introducing more Canadians to the natural wonders of Grenada.

Meanwhile, Chairman Dolland outlined that the nonstop service of WestJet from Toronto is a major milestone for Grenada and it books the connection with Canada while opening the door for visitors to discover the beautiful culinary heritage, exceptional cultural experiences as well as pristine beaches.

Schedule of WestJet flights between Grenada and Toronto

The service is set to operate once a week between December 15, 2024, to April 27, 2025, on every Sunday. The service will provide the Canadians with convenient access to explore the island nation.

The flight departs from Toronto at 9 30 am and arrives in Grenada at 15 56.