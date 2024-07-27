Guyana: Family of 7 left homeless after tragic fire in Corentyne

According to the reports, the incident took place around 9:40 am while Alert and his wife were away selling vegetables at the Rose Hall Town market, and the children were at home.

Guyana: In a tragic incident, seven individuals were left homeless after a suspected electrical fire ravaged their house in Hampshire, Corentyne, on Friday morning. The three-bedroom house belonged to a cane harvester, Randolph Alert, who resided with his wife and five children.

According to the reports, the incident took place around 9:40 am while Alert and his wife were away selling vegetables at the Rose Hall Town market, and the children were at home.

Reportedly, the children were asleep when one of them noticed the smell of smoke, which was suspected to be coming from the lower floor, and he immediately alerted the others, following which they ran outside the home and called their parents.

The father stated that before he could reach home, the place had already burned down, and everything was damaged.

Although, the neighbours had immediately called the Rose Hall Town Fire Station for assistance, but nothing could have been saved by the time they reached.

The pictures of the damaged house showed just the stairs standing still while the rest of the building had been destroyed completely.

In addition to this, Alert also talked about the previous incidents related to the malfunctioning electricity meter and he said that he reported the same to the authorities at Guyana Power and Light, but the situation remained unresolved. He said that this could be a potential contributor to the tragic fire which occurred yesterday.

According to the reports, the family incurred a substantial loss of a whopping 7 million dollars in property and possessions, resulting the husband and wife to break down in tears as they now must look for a new place to live and restart their life.

The father also blamed the GPL authorities for not taking the complaint seriously and ignoring the issue with their house meter. He urged them not to repeat the same mistake with anyone else and to take action to fix such issues as soon as possible.