28-year-old security guard found dead in Guyana, police probe circumstances 

The victim has been identified as Trelon Frank, a father of one, who worked as a security guard at a local supermarket.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Guyana: In a shocking development, a 28-year-old man was found dead near a dam in suspicious circumstances. The discovery was made in Guyana’s Greater Georgetown region on Monday morning, confirmed the police officials.

According to the information received, the victim has been identified as Trelon Frank who worked at a supermarket as a security guard. He was also a father of one.

Sharing details of the incident, the victim’s colleague Shakeil Chester said that he was among the last ones to see the victim alive. He said that he met Frank just the night before and it was shocking for him to see him dead.

Chester explained that the victim left for the town and came back to him and both of them started to hangout. He said that Frank told him that he is going back home but will be back in sometime.

The colleague added that he waited for him to come back for several hours but when it got too late he thought that Frank might have gone somewhere else and will return to work the next day eventually. However, the next morning, Chester opened the supermarket in which they worked only to receive the devastating news.

Chester described the discovery as a devastating shock. He said someone informed him of the incident and when he arrived at the scene he saw his friend lying lifeless at the corner of a trench. He explained that he never expected such an outcome as Frank had left the previous day in good condition. “When I got the news this morning, it was like a shock wave,” he said.

According to Chester, Frank had been employed at the supermarket for approximately four to five months and was residing with a family friend in the area. He also revealed that when the body was discovered, Frank was still dressed in the same clothing he had worn the previous day.

Chester said he could not confirm whether there were any visible signs of violence on Frank’s body, but he noticed that his feet appeared swollen. He went on to describe Frank as a kind, helpful and hardworking individual and added that he was not aware of him having any conflicts with anyone.

Chester further noted that Frank usually reported to work as scheduled and would often return to the supermarket afterward to spend time there. At this time, the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear as police continue their investigation into the matter.

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

