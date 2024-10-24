World Food Day Eat Local Fair pushes 25 by 25 agenda in St Kitts and Nevis

The event also shed light on the significance of the increasing food production and outlined that such initiatives serve as the platform to secure economic resilience and food sovereignty.

St Kitts and Nevis: The World Food Day Eat Local Fair has pushed the 25 by 25 agenda of the CARICOM in St Kitts and Nevis on October 16, 2024. High-quality, fresh and locally produced pork were displayed on the stalls placed at Independence square, focusing on the promotion of the local food and products.

The event also shed light on the significance of the increasing food production and outlined that such initiatives serve as the platform to secure economic resilience and food sovereignty. The fair also highlighted food security and provided a chance to local farmers to earn additional income.

The fair was beyond being a celebration of locals as it fits into a broader strategy to the reduce the region’s food import bill by 25% by the year 2025. The event also highlighted the cuisine of St Kitts and Nevis, providing access to the distinguished markets for their products. Organic fruits, vegetables and other produce have been placed in the stalls at the food fair.

The agricultural sector has been enhanced as the local fair has provided new opportunities for the farmers. Through the event, the livestock and the fishery sector will be enhanced by getting direct access to the markets from the US, UK and tourists from Europe.

During the World Food Day, a total of 13,000 banana, and over 12,000 plantain suckers were handed over to the farmers of St Kitts and Nevis. The aim of the tools is to enhance the local production and enhance the food security in the country.

World Food Day

The donation was part of the week of activities of the World Food Day which was aimed to empower farmers with the necessary resources. The tools are one of the steps towards reducing the country’s reliance on imported produce. It has also highlighted the significance of agriculture that aligns with global goals. The goals were dependent on the initiative of mitigating the situations of hunger and promoting sustainable food systems for all.

The week of activities are also designed to promote ocean awareness and the sustainable lifestyle for the marine creatures. The seafood has also been placed on the stalls in the World Food Day Fair, aiming to enhance the livelihoods and the earnings of the fisherfolks.

At the closing of the events, the engagements between the students were also held, featuring the session of the food safety and production that will promote the 25 by 25 agenda.