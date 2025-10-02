Belizean entrepreneur Simone Sleeuw shines at Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit 

The summit, this year, featured a variety of panels, workshops, and talks with the founders and CEOs who are globally recognized for their work and businesses.

Belize: The former Miss Belize Earth and dynamic young entrepreneur, Simone Sleeuw, recently attended the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit which was held in Columbus, Ohio, from September 28th to October 1st. The summit brought together hundreds of innovators who were likely under the age of 30, to exchange ideas, build networks, and learn from industry leaders.

The summit, this year, featured a variety of panels, workshops, and talks with the founders and CEOs who are globally recognized for their work and businesses. In addition, the tech, finance, social impact industries and creative industries also came together to voice out their passion and to collectively share their knowledge and experiences.

The owner of Bella's Backpackers in Caye Caulker and other business ventures in Belize, Simone Sleeuw, also joined the summit to grow more, to learn, and to network more as she stated that “I really just went there to grow, learn and find a network.”

“To see what the new things were there, What new ideas I could apply to my own businesses in Belize, Sometimes I think it's important to step outside and see what's new” she further stated.

“The Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit is a vibrant space where trailblazers from various sectors” come together to showcase their talent and business” Sleeuw described. She also said that “the summit is a space where all the people who are under the age of 30 and who are trying to build startups, create impact, and lead in different industries come together to network, share ideas, and learn from each other.”

She further added that, “I came for a change in environment and to see what other people are doing and to look at what is happening in the industry.”

Sleeuw wasn't on the Forbes list this year though but many believed that if Belize had its own 30 Under 30, then she would undoubtedly be on it as she is one of the young entrepreneurs who inspires the youth to be more sociable and active.

Many people also said that “With her passion for community, innovation, and sustainable tourism, she continued to inspire the young Belizeans to think globally while building locally."

As she comes back to Belize, she brings not only inspiration but a fresh perspective on what can be achieved.