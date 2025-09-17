Saint Lucia confirms 2nd consecutive Christmas bonus for public officers in Dec 2025

Saint Lucia: Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre announced a special bonus for civil servants in Castries, Saint Lucia, set to be included in their December 2025 salaries. The announcement was made during the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Castries East Constituency.

The Prime Minister marked the second consecutive year of this initiative after the first successful year in December 2024, when the government of Saint Lucia granted $500 bonuses to all civil servants. He said that “the amount of the bonus is not decided yet but it will be soon.”

He also emphasised that the government’s commitment is to place the workers and their families on spot where they are the centre of the national priorities. PM Philip Pierre further stated that the “civil officers reflect their determination and commitment towards the nation and they have also contributed so much for the national development, so this is the reward from us to them.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire has been urging the private sector to follow the government leads and move towards rewarding the employees with their bonuses, indicating the importance of sharing the success and happiness with workers, who mostly contribute to the success in anyone's business.

He further shared his thoughts through Facebook, a social media platform by saying “If a business is doing well and the books are really showing it, there’s nothing wrong in sharing some of it for bonuses with their workers.”

This announcement by the Prime Minister has caught everyone’s attention and it also has been met with enthusiasm from the public officers. The community has expressed their view and shared their reactions to this announcement as people are praising the government while saying that this initiative showcased the government’s strong economic performance and better fiscal management.

People also said that it will result in a budget surplus as this move is expected to boost the morale among the civil servants and reinforce the government's commitment to its workforce.