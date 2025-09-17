2025-09-17 06:08:02
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Saint Lucia confirms 2nd consecutive Christmas bonus for public officers in Dec 2025

PM Pierre celebrates the successful continuation of the $500 bonus initiative for civil servants, marking its second consecutive year.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Saint Lucia: Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre announced a special bonus for civil servants in Castries, Saint Lucia, set to be included in their December 2025 salaries. The announcement was made during the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Castries East Constituency.

The Prime Minister marked the second consecutive year of this initiative after the first successful year in December 2024, when the government of Saint Lucia granted $500 bonuses to all civil servants. He said that “the amount of the bonus is not decided yet but it will be soon.

He also emphasised that the government’s commitment is to place the workers and their families on spot where they are the centre of the national priorities. PM Philip Pierre further stated that the “civil officers reflect their determination and commitment towards the nation and they have also contributed so much for the national development, so this is the reward from us to them.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire has been urging the private sector to follow the government leads and move towards rewarding the employees with their bonuses, indicating the importance of sharing the success and happiness with workers, who mostly contribute to the success in anyone's business.

He further shared his thoughts through Facebook, a social media platform by saying “If a business is doing well and the books are really showing it, there’s nothing wrong in sharing some of it for bonuses with their workers.”

This announcement by the Prime Minister has caught everyone’s attention and it also has been met with enthusiasm from the public officers. The community has expressed their view and shared their reactions to this announcement as people are praising the government while saying that this initiative showcased the government’s strong economic performance and better fiscal management.

People also said that it will result in a budget surplus as this move is expected to boost the morale among the civil servants and reinforce the government's commitment to its workforce.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis parliament recognizes youth voices at regional debate

2025-09-17 04:29:27

Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis prison officers getting training in Barbados

2025-09-17 04:29:27

Uncategorised

UK govt plans to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all NHS staff

2025-09-17 04:29:27

Jamaica and US naval forces conducts marine drill in Caribbean Sea
Uncategorised

Jamaica and US naval forces conducts marine drill in Caribbean Sea

2025-09-17 04:29:27

St Kitts and Nevis, Barbados reporting high number of COVID deaths, infections: PAHO
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis, Barbados reporting high number of COVID deaths, infec...

2025-09-17 04:29:27

Dominica

Minister Charles unveils designs for $1.7M Champagne Tourism Reception Fa...

2025-09-17 04:29:27

Trinidad and Tobago

‘Vote PNM or Lose Your Job’: CEPEP workers allege political threats from...

2025-09-17 04:29:27

World

CS Global Partners collaborates with Fredrick Capital as Brazilians seek...

2025-09-17 04:29:27