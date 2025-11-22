Jamaica declares leptospirosis outbreak following Hurricane Melissa, 6 dead

Health Minister confirmed that the leptospirosis outbreak, linked to Hurricane Melissa's aftermath, has killed six people till now.

Jamaica: Weeks following Jamaica experiencing one of the world's worst hurricanes, Jamaica now stands to face another threat, as the country has declared an outbreak of leptospirosis, a bacterial disease, that has reportedly caused six deaths in the country.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton disclosed the information to the country during a press conference Friday morning stating that leptospirosis outbreak follows Melissa’s passage that reportedly created conditions which increased the risk of exposure to contaminated water, and soil.

As leptospirosis is usually transmitted through exposure to urine or bodily fluids from infected animals, especially rodents. The infection can enter the human body through cuts in the skin or through the eyes, nose and mouth.

Dr Christopher Tufton reported that the country so far had nine cases of the disease, with 28 persons suspected to have contracted the disease from October 30 to November 20 2025. While additional reported cases are under investigation.

He said the number reflects significantly more cases than the two to 21 cases observed in the preceding 34 months, with the 6 deaths reported from the suspected cases.

Tufton noted that eight parishes including St Ann, St Mary, St James, Hanover, Westmoreland, St Elizabeth, St Catherine and Trelawny have confirmed and or suspected cases.

While leptospirosis initial symptoms resemble those of flu such as fever, headache and muscle aches, the disease can progress to a severe and potentially fatal form. That causes kidney failure, liver damage, meningitis and severe internal bleeding.

Tufton has warned that farmers, persons engaged in cleanup activities, emergency responders and others navigating flooded areas could be at risk of contracting the disease when they come in contact with the floodwaters left behind by Hurricane Melissa. And advised that citizens avoid such areas.